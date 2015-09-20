The Stunning Dresses from #NYFW That We're Hoping to See on the Emmys Red Carpet

Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, we've got our eye on the 2015 Emmys for our glamour fix. But seeing as how there wasn't a shortage of wow-worthy creations in the Spring/Summer 2016 collections, we wouldn't be too surprised if a few of these show-stoppers made their way from the runway onto the red carpet. Feeling inspired—who wouldn't be in the face of evening gown greatness?— we've rounded up our favorite gowns that we're hoping to see Sunday night, starting with the petal-pretty Marchesa tulle confection, pictured above.

