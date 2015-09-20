The Stunning Dresses from #NYFW That We're Hoping to See on the Emmys Red Carpet

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Sep 20, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, we've got our eye on the 2015 Emmys for our glamour fix. But seeing as how there wasn't a shortage of wow-worthy creations in the Spring/Summer 2016 collections, we wouldn't be too surprised if a few of these show-stoppers made their way from the runway onto the red carpet. Feeling inspired—who wouldn't be in the face of evening gown greatness?— we've rounded up our favorite gowns that we're hoping to see Sunday night, starting with the petal-pretty Marchesa tulle confection, pictured above.  

1 of 11 FirstView

Marc Jacobs

The New York favorite showcased a stunning line-up of beyond gorgeous dresses. This one is unexpectedly dramatic. 

2 of 11 Edward James/WireImage

Givenchy

This beyond-basic black number will no doubt turn heads. 

3 of 11 Catwalking/Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Collection

Sexy cut-outs and a bold hue bring this otherwise minimalist dress to the next level. 

4 of 11 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Prabal Gurung

In the designer's heartfelt tribute to his native Nepal, Gurung sent out pieces saturated in the colors of his country. This lemon yellow wonder will definitely stand out on the red carpet.

5 of 11 JP Yim/Getty Images

Zac Posen

Posen gave Old Hollywood glamour a nod with this fluttering whisper-thin beaded design. Perfect for any young ingenue.

6 of 11 TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images

Calvin Klein Collection

Calvin Klein women's creative director Francisco Costa reinvented the classic slip dress for spring 2016. In this case, he treated it with pretty bow accents and bold blooms.

7 of 11 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Though known for her love of all things classic, Herrera got futuristic with high-tech materials that she spliced and pieced together for a modern take on the traditional gown.

8 of 11 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Delpozo

Tiny intricate floral beadwork bloomed on this sweeping silhouette.

9 of 11 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta 

This Peter Copping original—a crimson carnation-beaded creation—is romantic, timeless, and deserves a spotlight on the red carpet.

10 of 11 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

Ok, we had to sneak in another Oscar design. This lavender ballgown delivers a refreshing dose of contemporary cool.

11 of 11 Courtesy

Rosie Assoulin

This unconventional piece exudes undone elegance. 

