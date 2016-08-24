Seen and Heard at New York Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Marc Jacobs runway
A Post-Apocalyptic World at Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs pushed the envelope (and the tested editors' limits) when he created an elaborate "bombed-out beach" landscape as the backdrop to his spring/summer 2014 collection. And thanks to the gigantic heat lamps that were set up all over the armory, InStyle Market Director Wendy Wallace said it felt like she had walked into a sauna. Models raced down a black sandy runway that snaked around debris and destroyed fashion magazines. And the props that served up the the most drama included tee-pees, a wrecked ship and a giant Adirondack chair.
Catwalking/Getty Images
Fallon x Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Gear Teams Up With Fallon Jewelry
For the first time ever, the worlds of fashion and tech have collided. Fallon jewelry designer Dana Lorenz collaborated with Samsung Mobile to design accessories for Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear, which were integrated with Fallon designs at the spring/summer 2014 show.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Samsung (2)
Man Repeller
Man Repeller's Book Launch Party Favors? Actual (Paper) Instagram Photos
The Instagram wall printed out any photos posted on Instagram with the hashtags #MANREPELLER and #BNYFW.
Courtesy (2)
Marchesa Goes Goth
Marchesa Goes Goth for Spring 2014
The Marchesa duo Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig brought a goth-like cool-girl attitude to their spring/summer 2014 gowns with sexy separates, butterfly and rose "tattoos" (seen on models’ necks, arms, decolletage and backs), deep plum lips and black feathery extensions, which all clearly (and playfully) offset the usual fanciful numbers.
Splash News (3)
Seen and Heard at New York Fashion Week - Milly's Michelle Smith wants to dress Olivia Munn
MILLY'S MICHELLE SMITH WANTS TO DRESS OLIVIA MUNN
Calling Olivia Munn! We have the perfect red carpet look for you. Milly designer Michelle Smith thought the final look from the label's Spring 2014 runway would be perfect on the star. "She's hot!" Smith told us backstage before the show.
John Spellman, Imaxtree
Proenza Schouler accessories
Major Accessories at Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler rules in the accessories department (ahem PS 1 bags), so it's no surprise that the spring/summer 2014 add-ons went straight to the top of everyone's lust list. InStyle editor @afoxman captured the moment on Instagram: "Major #accessories @proenzaschouler #shoes #sandals #100likes"
Instagram/afoxman
NYFW
Michael Kors Solidifies Our Green Theory
Market director Wendy Wallace snapped an Instagram of this mossy green look, providing further evidence that Brad Goreski was right.
Instagram/wenwallace
Narciso Rodriguez NYFW
The One Look That Trumped All on Day 6 of NYFW
The Narciso Rodriguez spring/summer 2014 collection has InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's stamp of approval. "The collection was just about perfect. Take this dress (Look #14 - far left). It shows how to do sheer without looking a bit trashy or inappropriate...simply elegant."
Imaxtree (2)
Monochromatic looks at ICB
Monochromatic Magic at ICB
Monochromatic looks (the latest trend to hit Hollywood) was made easy when Prabal Gurung delivered bright head-to-toe hues at the ICB spring/summer 2014 show. "It was very youthful and had a great color palette with easy sculptural separates," said InStyle Accessories Editor Thomas Waller of the collection.
Arun Nevader/Getty Images (2)
Elie Tahari's 40th Anniversary
Elie Tahari Celebrates His 40th Anniversary
Elie Tahari may have 40 years of design under his belt, but make no mistake: His spring/summer 2014 anniversary collection was as much about the high-tech present as it was the past. "It's about today's world happening," he told InStyle.com of the futuristic looks. "It's a lot of new materials (silicon, for one) I haven't seen or used before." -Reporting by Alyssa Bailey
Getty Images (3)
Oscar de la Renta dress
A 360-Degree View of Oscar de la Renta
The spring/summer 2014 looks Oscar de la Renta were so breathtaking, they looked good at all angles. InStyle editor @afoxman instagrammed the moment: "Oscar DLR coming and going @oscarprgirl #nyfw"
Instagram/afoxman
Sass & Bide at NYFW
Sass & Bide Crossed the Pond This Season
Welcome back, Sarah-Jane Clarke and Heidi Middleton! For the first time in six years, the Australian duo of Sass amp Bide decided to show their spring/summer 2014 collection in New York instead of London as they gear up to open their first U.S. store in SoHo come fall. "We worked with this (New York) team for the first time and loved it and we loved the energy," Middleton told us. As for their favorite piece? This playsuit! -Reporting by Stephanie Rushia
Imaxtree; Getty
Naeem Khan Bride
At Naeem Khan: Here Comes the Bride!
InStyle Senior Market Editor Dana Avidan-Cohn snapped a shot of Naeem Khan's closing number from his spring/summer 2014 show: A bride! The look is from his first bridal collection.
Courtesy
Badgley Mischka Makeup
Badgley Mischka Makeup: From Concept to Reality
"The collection is full of evening dresses with chiffon that are see-through and are very lightweight-almost an icy color, so that was my inspiration for the makeup," said makeup artist Tom Pecheux for MAC. "I wanted to have the colors very see-through, with dewy summer skin. The entire eyelid is covered with a transparent blue-aqua color, and we kept it very transparent-I want to be able to see the skin underneath the eye shadow." -Reporting by Marianne Mychaskiw
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Brad Goreski and Emmy Rossum at Tory Burch
Two Trends to Take Away From Tory Burch
We overheard stylist Brad Goreski tell actress Emmy Rossum after the Tory Burch spring/summer 2014 show that this fresh shade of green and backpacks are the two must-haves for the spring. Noted!
Getty Images (2); Imaxtree
Dannijo jewelry
Strong, Powerful Jewelry to Mark Dannijo's 5-Year Anniversary
"Because this collection marks our 5-year anniversary we wanted to recreate iconic Dannijo silhouettes while introducing new ideas to showcase the evolution of the brand," said designer Danielle Snyder. She and Jodie Snyder Morel were inspired by classic film noir and powerful women. "We wanted the jewelry to be a stark contrast to the soft color palettes of Spring."
Courtesy of Dannijo (2)
NYFW
Our Favorite Looks From J.Crew
Fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary sent over these two looks, her favorites, straight from the presentation this morning.
Courtesy Photo(2)
Thom Browne zombie
Thom Browne Models were Zombie Brides
InStyle editor @afoxman summed up Thom Browne's spring/summer 2014 collection with one Instagram: "Breathtaking craftsmanship. @thombrowneny mad mad zombie ladies #nyfw." Also, it's worth pointing out the cool accessory worn on each model-the red knitted headpiece.
Instagram/afoxman
NYFW
This Angel Looks Good in White at Kaufmanfranco
Talk about a heavenly spring debut! Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio surprised the crowd at Kaufamfranco’s presentation by not only opening but closing the show, too.
Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz; WireImage
Reem Acra hair
The Hair at Reem Acra Gets Bigger and Bigger
As the saying goes, "Go big or go home," and designer Reem Acra went BIG. She wanted the hair to bring a "sexy, cool, casual attitude" and balance out the sensual spring/summer 2014 looks. To reach that level of massiveness, pin-curls were vigorously brushed out.
Courtesy Photo (3); Getty Images
NYFW
Victoria, Victoria Beckham Gives Us A Pretty Pop of Color
The designer showed her runway presentation yesterday but turned around the very next day to show off another collection entirely. Our faves? These sleek handbags.
Courtesy Photo
The Row Beekeeper
The Buzz Around The Row
Another win for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. For The Row spring/summer 2014 show, they took inspiration from their travels and sent down looks that hinted at Northern Africa and more notably, Arabia, topping models off with beekeeper-like veils.
Imaxtree (2)
3.1 Phillip Lim
The Rocky Terrain at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Phillip Lim took his fascination with geology quite literally for his spring/summer 2014 show. He blanketed the entire venue in rock salt. Right before the show, men were shoveling the 'runway' to make sure the salt crystals were even. And while the terrain wasn't the best for walking on (especially in heels), it sure made a lasting impact.
Pixelformula/SIPA (4)
3.1 Phillip Lim
From Invitation Design to Spring Looks
When we received the 3.1 Phillip Lim spring/summer show invite (shown left), we were struck by the pretty geode (the swirls from mineral rock formations)-inspired print that decorated its pages. Turns out, the print works on clothes, too!
Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger scuba
A New Take On Scuba-Inspired Pieces
Tommy Hilfiger figured out how to make surf looks work on dry land! InStyle Accessories Editor Thomas Waller was obsessed with the scuba looks at the spring/summer 2014 show: "They looked like neoprene but were actually made of leather-surf chic!"
Imaxtree (2)
NYFW
Carolina Herrera Goes Long, Long, and Longer
InStyle editor @afoxman: "Congrats @HouseOfHerrera. The prettiest, freshest dresses. One more lovely than the next. #nyfw #gorgeous"
Instagram/afoxman
Opening Ceremony cars
Opening Ceremony Channels The Fast and the Furious
Whoa! Now this is cool. The Opening Ceremony show literally drove everyone crazy when individually chauffeured muscle cars pulled up to reveal models in the spring/summer 2014 collection.
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
NYFW
We Can't Get Enough of This Exit at Zac Posen
Proof that the designer is master of the gown, Posen sent this work of art down the runway.
Instagram/instylemagazine
Naomi Campbell and Jessica Alba at DVF
Major Model Moment: Naomi Campbell Closes DVF
The best moment at the Diane von Furstenberg spring/summer 2014 show: Naomi Campbell. "She closed the show, which was amazing because nobody has that walk anymore. She's in an entirely different class," said InStyle Senior Market Editor Dana Avidan-Cohn. Another great moment? "Jessica Alba was spotted in the front row (she looked amazing, as always) and came over to say hello to the InStyle team!"
Getty Images (2)
Trina Turk
Presentation-Turns-Photo Shoot at Trina Turk
Trina Turk's presentation at Lincoln Center was action packed. Presentation-goers first surrounded crisp white platforms to gaze at stand-still models, but then traveled toward the middle of The Box to catch an exciting glimpse at a live photo shoot. -Reporting by Alexandra DeRosa
Courtesy Photo
NYFW
Tracy Reese Likes a Good Pair
The designer sent models two-by-two down the runway. InStyle editor @afoxman: "Love this couple moment @tracyreese #nyfw"
Instagram/afoxman
DKNY
Surprise! Rita Ora Closed the DKNY Show
Ora, the new face of the line, surprised the crowd by skipping the front row and taking to the runway as the final look.
DKNY
pinterest
DKNY Celebrated Its 25th Year with an Ode to NYC
Donna Karan's inspiration was roughly 8.5 million people. The collection represents New York: "The art of New York, the individuality of New York, the needs of New York, the strength of New York, the power of New York," she explained. --Reporting by Alyssa Bailey
Imaxtree, Courtesy
YIGAL AZROUEL
Yigal Azrouel's Nails Were Understated...and Amazing
"We did a black tip on the nails and a foundation shade (Morgan Taylor #3 shade)," explains manicure artist Gina Edwards. "We matted it down because we really wanted it to be understated. To do the black tip, we used a striper brush. It takes an effort to get the straight line, but looks really cool.” --Reporting by Jennifer Ferrise
Imaxtree (2)
Lela Rose
Lela Rose Cannot Escape Chartreuse
The designer loved the hair and makeup. "It's got this chartreuse eye that I cannot get away from no matter how hard I try," she says. "I always end up back at that color." --Reporting by Sarah Kinonen
Imaxtree(2)
Victoria Beckham Mules
A Nod to the '90s at Victoria Beckham
They're back! This time in chic white leather. InStyle editor @afoxman: "The mule @victoriabeckham #nyfw"
Courtesy
Altuzarra thigh-high slits
Altuzarra Gets Leggy
Let's call it the "Angelina Jolie Right Leg Effect." At his spring/summer 2014 show, Joseph Altuzarra dressed models in skirts with alarmingly sexy thigh-high slits that managed to send everyone into a state of major leg-envy.
Imaxtree(3)
Ashley Madekwe at Monique Lhuillier
Possibly Ashley Madekwe's Next Red Carpet Look
At the Monique Lhuillier spring/summer 2014 show, the ever-stylish Ashley Madekwe called out one look as her favorite: "The big orange ball gown skirt with a pink tube top. That's such a fantastic look. So sharp for spring, and it's not so stuffy. The tube top gives it a fun, young take." A possible contender for her next red carpet appearance? We hope so! -Reporting by Alyssa Bailey
Michael N. Todaro/WireImage, IMAXTREE
NYFW Beauty
Traveler-Inspired Manicures at Tibi
Tibi’s design may look simple, but the inspiration behind the nail art holds some history. Lead manicurist Jin Soon Choi, who has lacquered up the famous fingers of Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried, went off of Tibi’s traveler-inspired lineup to create a crisp white nail with minimalist black lines, using her JINsoon polish in Obsidian ($18; jinsoon.com). The pattern pays homage to American nomads of the 1920s, who placed a horizontal or vertical line on maps to indicate that a road was safe to travel.
Courtesy Photo
Alexander Wang logo
Alexander Wang Tags His Own Clothing
The designer made patterns from the letters in his first and last name. InStyle editor @afoxman explains in his Instagram (inset): "@alexanderwangny logo love. That's his name you see. #nyfw"
Cr Imaxtree, Coutesy
Rebecca Minkoff Inspiration
Rebecca Minkoff Drew On Strong Latin American Women
For her spring/summer 2014 show, designer Rebecca Minkoff took inspiration from strong Latin American women. "It spans decades, from Frida Kahlo to Bianca Jagger to modern-day girls, like Caroline Issa-just strong, cool, confident individuals." The theme was reflected both the clothes and the hair and makeup. The opening look from the show was her favorite! -Reporting by Marianne Mychaskiw
Imaxtree, Ron Galella/WireImage, Archive Photos/Getty Images
Casadei for Prabal Gurung
Cesare Casadei Collaborates with Prabal Gurung
Everything is traced back to Prabal Gurung's inspiration and central theme of the show-a mix between strength and femininity. "The silhouette and pale colors of the shoes (for Prabal Gurung's spring/summer 2014 show) are very refined, but the leather and vinyl materials make it very modern. It's the perfect balance of refinement, sophistication and sexiness," shoe designer (to the stars!) Cesare Casadei told us. -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Imaxtree
Prabal Gurung Ear Cuffs
Jewelry Trend at Prabal Gurung: Futuristic Ear Cuffs
Prabal Gurung's spring/summer 2014 show was all about striking the right balance between empowerment and femininity, which translated to jewelry in a joint collaboration with jeweler Chris Habana. Models wore razor-embellished ear cuffs (power) topped with "3D-laser-mapped" rose studs (femininity).
Imaxtree
Allison Williams at Prabal Gurung
Allison Williams' First Time Backstage
We got to talk to backstage-first-timer Allison Williams right before the Prabal Gurung show. "I've had my blinders on the whole time I've been back here!" she said. So, instead of stealing glances at the designer's collection, she told us what she was excited about: "I love the cohesiveness, the music, the drama. Last season, it was very emotional, really heightened...and awesome. I love him, I find the clothes beautiful, and I'm looking forward to everything." -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Justin Campbell/startraksphoto.com
Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor Thinks Girls Looks Better After a Night Out
What's behind the slightly ruffled beauty look? "I don’t like my girls to look too done. You know, too perfect," the deisgner explains. "I always like a girl that’s like, she got made up to go out in the night, but it’s at the end of the night when she’s eating pizza with her mates that I think she looks best." -Reporting by Kelsey Glein
Imaxtree
Rebecca Taylor
Zosia Mamet Adds Her Own Twist To Her Rebecca Taylor Look
"I’m wearing my Vans. I’m an asshole in heels, so when I can wear flats, that’s what I go for," the actress, who sat front row at Taylor's show, explains. -Reporting by Kelsey Glein
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Kenneth Cole and Vine
Kenneth Cole Hacked Vine at NYFW
Kenneth Cole's presentation revolved around the concept of "Your Point of View Depends on Your Points of View," and he took it to social media, giving a global audience a multi-perspective look at his collection through mosaic of more than 200 6-second Vine videos that were streamed live during his show. Amazing!
Courtesy Photo
Christian Siriano Looks
Christian Siriano Goes Tropical-Chic
The designer took a trip to Isla Mujeres ("The Island of Women"!) off of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula for inspiration, where he visited the markets and saw the locals weaving their own textiles. But Siriano took inspiration from the nightlife, too. "You see these girls out on the beach and they're out all day and then they tousle their hair and they go out and party all night," he explained. "I thought it was so cool to see how they interpret their dressing and their style." -Reporting by Judy Meepos
Imaxtree (3)
Siriano
Christian Siriano Offers Up Heels As Pretty As His Clothing
For the past few seasons, Siriano has partnered with Payless, who creates the runway heels. Good news: Word is Payless will again produce a selection of the feminine, sleek styles we saw today at his spring 2014 show. No confirmation of which styles will make it to the shelves, but they will be available beginning February 2014. We loved them all, so any will do!
Imaxtree, Donna Ward/ABACAUSA.COM (3)
Lacoste
Yes, Baseball Caps are Fashionable Now
We saw baseball caps topping the heads of celebrities, like Rihanna and Vanessa, over the summer. But it's official: Baseball caps are the next big thing. Cindy Weber Cleary confirmed it: "Why am I suddenly into baseball caps?" after the Lacoste spring/summer 2014 show.
Imaxtree (2)
Jill Stuart
Jill Stuart Was Inspired By the Coolest (and Most Notorious) French Mansion Ever
Stuart explains that she was thinking about the Villa Nellcôte where the Rolling Stones recorded their album Exile on Main Street in 1971: “That’s what started off the whole collection,” she says. -Reporting by Roxy Kirshenbaum
Imaxtree, Bennett Raglin/WireImage, Courtesy
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller Turns Mayhem Into Delicate Beauty
Nicole Miller drew inspiration for her spring 2014 collection from the Palace of Versailles, but from an unusual point of view. The designer focused on a time when the palace was stormed during the French Revolution. “We were thinking about how when they trashed the castle and broke the mirrors and the chandeliers” says Miller, “I was doing hard and soft—tough women but feminine.” Miller's successful contrast can be seen in the look shown at left: a frock reminiscent of a chandelier toughened up with a leather moto-stye vest. -Reporting by Alexandra DeRosa
Imaxtree, Dmitri Kessel//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Rag & Bone shoes
The Shoes Matched the Rag & Bone Runway
Right before the Rag & Bone spring/summer 2014 show was set to start, the plastic tarp on the ground was peeled back to reveal a silvery reflective runway, which turned out to match perfectly with the brand's equally reflective flatforms!
Imaxtree, Courtesy (2)
Rag & Bone
A Nod to the '90s at Rag & Bone
We spotted overalls, platforms and crop tops-all the trends that defined the '90s. But the Rag & Bone duo Marcus Wainwright and David Neville brought those trends to 2014, with fresh colors (lavender and peach), and clean minimalist lines.
Imaxtree
Rag & Bone lavender
Pantone Was Right: Violet Tulip Is Going to Be Big
Earlier this week, Pantone released the top 10 shades of spring 2014, one of them being Violet Tulip, a soft lavender-like hue. What we saw at Rag & Bone: The fresh pale shade on tops, shoes, bags and more!
Imaxtree (3), Courtesy
Lake Bell at Rag & Bone
Lake Bell = Huge Rag & Bone Fan
Actress Lake Bell (decked head-to-toe in Rag & Bone) loved the Rag & Bone spring/summer 2014, but admitted that she was also biased, since she loves the brand. "I think the clothes are so utterly wearable and undeniably so. This season, I liked the pale off-white blush leather, which was very beautiful-and an unusual color for spring." -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
Cushnie et Ochs
Cushnie et Ochs' Designers Take Inspiration From Strait Jackets
See all those buckles, binding, and straps? "We were looking at strait jackets. It's sort of a clinical feel...that's where all the strapping details and grey, white, and nudes came from," explained Carly Cushnie. "It's all sort of hosptial-esque. Summer hospital!" -Reporting by Alyssa Bailey
Imaxtree (2)
Cushnie et Ochs
Look for Swimwear From Cushnie et Ochs
Looks like Cushnie et Ochs can come along for your summer 2014 vacation. "There were three swimwear pieces," says Michelle Ochs. "But there's a full collection that didn't show!" -Reporting by Alyssa Bailey
Imaxtree
Rebecca Minkoff, Janelle Monae, Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Gave the World Behind-the-Scenes Access to Rebecca Minkoff
Host of "American Express Unstaged Rebecca Minkoff with music by Janelle Monáe," Kelly Osbourne, offered exclusive pre-show backstage glimpses (along with her entertaining commentary, of course).
Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Janelle Monae at Rebecca Minkoff
Janelle Monae Performed Live at Rebecca Minkoff
In a collaboration with American Express Unstaged, Janelle Monae (aka the queen of R&B and soul) performed during Rebecca Minkoff's show, which was streamed live for fans across the globe!
Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Karlie Kloss at Jason Wu
Karlie's Dramatic Exit at Jason Wu
Karlie sexy amble down the Jason Wu runway had everyone talking. InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman instagrammed the moment: "Now that's an exit! @karliekloss @jasonwustudio #nyfw" That's not all. InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary called it her favorite look of the day: "Ok, so Karlie Kloss could wear a burlap bag and we would be entranced! But this gown with a sporty tank neckline, slinky satin mid-section and fabulously frou-frou fishtail hem was a true stunner!"
Imaxtree, Courtesy
LEIGH LEZARK
Pedicabs Take Guests To and From the Leigh Lezark x Schutz Collaboration Party
A very charming New York way of getting around, pedicabs lined up outside the Madison Avenue flagship location for party-goers.
Courtesy
LEIGH LEZARK
The Misschapes DJ the Leigh Lezark x Schutz Collaboration Party
Leigh Lezark curated a shoe collection for Brazilian brand Schutz's fall collection, and she brought her fellow Misshapes members along to provide music for the launch party. Her inspiration? "Just the New York girl. You know, it’s fall, and this is a Brazilian brand, so fall doesn’t happen to them as much as it does to us," she explained. "So there’s a lot of boots and sexy heels." -Reporting by Daniel Jameson
Courtesy, Diana Eliazov/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
NYFW
MODELS CHATTED IT UP AT KATE SPADE
To be honest, we'd make friends with our neighbors, too, if we were standing up there for two hours showing off these big, bold designs.
Instagram/mdempsey126
NYFW
STANDOUT DETAILS AT KATE SPADE
InStyle editor @afoxman loved the fresh looks: "Spring epitomized @katespadeny #bright #fun #playful #swingy Congrats @bradgoreski @deborahlloyd"
Instagram/afoxman
NYFW
SITTING PRETTY AT KATE SPADE'S GARDEN PARTY PRESENTATION
More than 30 models posed for guests at Friday's presentation, some taking a moment to pose in the greenery and garden-themed setting.
Instagram/mdempsey126
Peter Som x Zoya
Peter Som Collabs with Zoya to Create Custom Polish
Peter Som's spring/summer 2014 shades are now literally at your fingertips. The designer partnered up with Zoya and concocted a trio of fresh shades that go hand-in-hand with his looks: (from left) Edie (Island Blue), Alexa (Emerald) and Stella (Coral).
Imaxtree; Courtesy Photo
Nicky Zimmermann
Zimmermann's Debut at NYFW
Half an hour before her show, designer Nicky Zimmermann told us, "This is the first time in New York, so I'm excited. Absolutely nervous. We have shoes that are difficult to get on and off, so there could be a couple of surprises with those-we shall see!" The acrobatic-inspired elastic-banded shoes are a part of her circus-themed "Ringmaster" collection, which began during a vintage shopping trip. "We found an amazing halter neck jumpsuit that a performer used to wear while riding on horses in a circus from the 1940s, and that set us on a path." And her favorite piece from her show? "The rose-gold metallic dress-it glistens!" -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Joe Kohen/Getty Images; Imaxtree
NYFW Sound Bites
Models Skipped Down the Honor Runway
To everyone's surprise, models held hands and skipped down the runway during the finale. "It was Rachel (the partner I started Honor with), it was her idea. I thought it was brilliant," designer Giovanna Randall told InStyle.com "I was inspired by fireflies in a midsummer night's dream, weddings and funerals, so the collection has a dark side and a light side. It seemed organic to let them come and run out like they were frolicking in a field of flowers." -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Imaxtree (2)
Honor - hair
Hair Moment: Flowers at Honor
Strands were swept back into a low-slung ponytail with the right side speckled with tiny flower appliques. "It was supposed to seem like they were rolling in a flower bed," Randall said. -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Imaxtree (2)
NYFW
Richard Chai LOVE bag for Ebay
Hey, we know this pattern! Designer Richard Chai gave the world a sneak peek of one of his spring/summer 2014 prints when he introduced the Richard Chai x eBay Now tote earlier this month (available now for New York City shoppers and nationwide in October).
Imaxtree; Courtesy
Creatures of the Wind
InStyle Director's Favorite Look from Creatures of the Wind
InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary tells us: "Keep an eye on this up-and-coming designing duo (Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters)! They're going places!" In addition to naming this look as her favorite of the day, she loved the silk scarves tied at the neck, letting the ends hang down from the back.
Imaxtree (2)
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum's First Impression After BCBG
"I loved it! I loved that it was so breezy and airy. It’s very feminine, but sexy at the same time because it had all these peekaboo cut-outs in the right places. I want a lot of this." -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Lubov Azria
At BCBG Max Azria: Lubov's Inspiration
"Next year we'll be celebrating 25 years of BCBG, and we went back to the archives and pulled out statement pieces. We realized that it’s not about the pieces, it's the process: reconstructing and deconstructing clothes. (For this season), we wanted to make that the big statement," Azria told InStyle.com. As for her favorite piece? "I’m absolutely obsessed with the cropped tuxedo top. I want to wear right now if I had a six pack, but I don’t," she laughed. "I would style it with a leather high waisted skirt with gray booties." -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Sipa USA; Catwalking/Getty Images
BCBG Hair Testing
Behind-the-Scenes at BCBG Max Azria
The day before the spring/summer 2014 presentation, we stopped by the BCBG Max Azria showroom to capture hair stylist Laurent Philppon of Bumble and Bumble finalizing the runway hair look. The result? A loose, natural look with a center part. "We wanted it to look really effortless," said BCBG Max Azria designer Lubov Azria. -Reporting by Andrea Cheng
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
