Seen and Heard at New York Fashion Week

A Post-Apocalyptic World at Marc Jacobs
Catwalking/Getty Images
Samsung Galaxy Gear Teams Up With Fallon Jewelry
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Samsung (2)
Man Repeller's Book Launch Party Favors? Actual (Paper) Instagram Photos
Courtesy (2)
Marchesa Goes Goth for Spring 2014
Splash News (3)
MILLY'S MICHELLE SMITH WANTS TO DRESS OLIVIA MUNN
John Spellman, Imaxtree
Major Accessories at Proenza Schouler
Instagram/afoxman
Michael Kors Solidifies Our Green Theory
Instagram/wenwallace
The One Look That Trumped All on Day 6 of NYFW
Imaxtree (2)
Monochromatic Magic at ICB
Arun Nevader/Getty Images (2)
Elie Tahari Celebrates His 40th Anniversary
Getty Images (3)
A 360-Degree View of Oscar de la Renta
Instagram/afoxman
Sass & Bide Crossed the Pond This Season
Imaxtree; Getty
At Naeem Khan: Here Comes the Bride!
Courtesy
Badgley Mischka Makeup: From Concept to Reality
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Two Trends to Take Away From Tory Burch
Getty Images (2); Imaxtree
Strong, Powerful Jewelry to Mark Dannijo's 5-Year Anniversary
Courtesy of Dannijo (2)
Our Favorite Looks From J.Crew
Courtesy Photo(2)
Thom Browne Models were Zombie Brides
Instagram/afoxman
This Angel Looks Good in White at Kaufmanfranco
Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz; WireImage
The Hair at Reem Acra Gets Bigger and Bigger
Courtesy Photo (3); Getty Images
Victoria, Victoria Beckham Gives Us A Pretty Pop of Color
Courtesy Photo
The Buzz Around The Row
Imaxtree (2)
The Rocky Terrain at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Pixelformula/SIPA (4)
From Invitation Design to Spring Looks
Getty Images
A New Take On Scuba-Inspired Pieces
Imaxtree (2)
Carolina Herrera Goes Long, Long, and Longer
Instagram/afoxman
Opening Ceremony Channels The Fast and the Furious
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
We Can't Get Enough of This Exit at Zac Posen
Instagram/instylemagazine
Major Model Moment: Naomi Campbell Closes DVF
Getty Images (2)
Presentation-Turns-Photo Shoot at Trina Turk
Courtesy Photo
Tracy Reese Likes a Good Pair
Instagram/afoxman
Surprise! Rita Ora Closed the DKNY Show
DKNY Celebrated Its 25th Year with an Ode to NYC
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Yigal Azrouel's Nails Were Understated...and Amazing
Imaxtree (2)
Lela Rose Cannot Escape Chartreuse
Imaxtree(2)
A Nod to the '90s at Victoria Beckham
Courtesy
Altuzarra Gets Leggy
Imaxtree(3)
Possibly Ashley Madekwe's Next Red Carpet Look
Michael N. Todaro/WireImage, IMAXTREE
Traveler-Inspired Manicures at Tibi
Courtesy Photo
Alexander Wang Tags His Own Clothing
Cr Imaxtree, Coutesy
Rebecca Minkoff Drew On Strong Latin American Women
Imaxtree, Ron Galella/WireImage, Archive Photos/Getty Images
Cesare Casadei Collaborates with Prabal Gurung
Imaxtree
Jewelry Trend at Prabal Gurung: Futuristic Ear Cuffs
Imaxtree
Allison Williams' First Time Backstage
Justin Campbell/startraksphoto.com
Rebecca Taylor Thinks Girls Looks Better After a Night Out
Imaxtree
Zosia Mamet Adds Her Own Twist To Her Rebecca Taylor Look
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Kenneth Cole Hacked Vine at NYFW
Courtesy Photo
Christian Siriano Goes Tropical-Chic
Imaxtree (3)
Christian Siriano Offers Up Heels As Pretty As His Clothing
Imaxtree, Donna Ward/ABACAUSA.COM (3)
Yes, Baseball Caps are Fashionable Now
Imaxtree (2)
Jill Stuart Was Inspired By the Coolest (and Most Notorious) French Mansion Ever
Imaxtree, Bennett Raglin/WireImage, Courtesy
Nicole Miller Turns Mayhem Into Delicate Beauty
Imaxtree, Dmitri Kessel//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
The Shoes Matched the Rag & Bone Runway
Imaxtree, Courtesy (2)
A Nod to the '90s at Rag & Bone
Imaxtree
Pantone Was Right: Violet Tulip Is Going to Be Big
Imaxtree (3), Courtesy
Lake Bell = Huge Rag & Bone Fan
Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
Cushnie et Ochs' Designers Take Inspiration From Strait Jackets
Imaxtree (2)
Look for Swimwear From Cushnie et Ochs
Imaxtree
Kelly Osbourne Gave the World Behind-the-Scenes Access to Rebecca Minkoff
Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Janelle Monae Performed Live at Rebecca Minkoff
Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Karlie's Dramatic Exit at Jason Wu
Imaxtree, Courtesy
Pedicabs Take Guests To and From the Leigh Lezark x Schutz Collaboration Party
Courtesy
The Misschapes DJ the Leigh Lezark x Schutz Collaboration Party
Courtesy, Diana Eliazov/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
MODELS CHATTED IT UP AT KATE SPADE
Instagram/mdempsey126
STANDOUT DETAILS AT KATE SPADE
Instagram/afoxman
SITTING PRETTY AT KATE SPADE'S GARDEN PARTY PRESENTATION
Instagram/mdempsey126
Peter Som Collabs with Zoya to Create Custom Polish
Imaxtree; Courtesy Photo
Zimmermann's Debut at NYFW
Joe Kohen/Getty Images; Imaxtree
Models Skipped Down the Honor Runway
Imaxtree (2)
Hair Moment: Flowers at Honor
Imaxtree (2)
Richard Chai LOVE bag for Ebay
Imaxtree; Courtesy
InStyle Director's Favorite Look from Creatures of the Wind
Imaxtree (2)
Heidi Klum's First Impression After BCBG
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
At BCBG Max Azria: Lubov's Inspiration
Sipa USA; Catwalking/Getty Images
Behind-the-Scenes at BCBG Max Azria
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
1 of 76
49 of 75 Imaxtree, Donna Ward/ABACAUSA.COM (3)
Christian Siriano Offers Up Heels As Pretty As His Clothing
51 of 75 Imaxtree, Bennett Raglin/WireImage, Courtesy
Jill Stuart Was Inspired By the Coolest (and Most Notorious) French Mansion Ever
52 of 75 Imaxtree, Dmitri Kessel//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Nicole Miller Turns Mayhem Into Delicate Beauty
59 of 75 Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Kelly Osbourne Gave the World Behind-the-Scenes Access to Rebecca Minkoff
60 of 75 Bryan Bedder/ GETTY Images for American Express
Janelle Monae Performed Live at Rebecca Minkoff
63 of 75 Courtesy, Diana Eliazov/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
The Misschapes DJ the Leigh Lezark x Schutz Collaboration Party
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Heidi Klum's First Impression After BCBG
