Seen and Heard at New York Fashion Week

68 of 75 Joe Kohen/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Zimmermann's Debut at NYFW

Half an hour before her show, designer Nicky Zimmermann told us, "This is the first time in New York, so I'm excited. Absolutely nervous. We have shoes that are difficult to get on and off, so there could be a couple of surprises with those-we shall see!" The acrobatic-inspired elastic-banded shoes are a part of her circus-themed "Ringmaster" collection, which began during a vintage shopping trip. "We found an amazing halter neck jumpsuit that a performer used to wear while riding on horses in a circus from the 1940s, and that set us on a path." And her favorite piece from her show? "The rose-gold metallic dress-it glistens!" -Reporting by Andrea Cheng