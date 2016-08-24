See the Inspiration: Backstage Face Charts

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Alice + Olivia look
Alice + Olivia look
Beauty.com makeup artist Tina Turnbox mixed peaches and pinks for the look at Alice + Olivia. She emphasized the pout with a neutral lip pencil topped with a coral-hued lip glaze.

BUY ONLINE NOW Stila Lip Glaze in Peach, $22.
Erin Fetherston Look
Erin Fetherston Look
The look at Erin Fetherston is all about the Midas touch. Makeup artist Bobbi Brown used gold on the eyes along with purple shades, gold bronzer on the cheeks and gold-flecked Nugget lip gloss to add a subtle sparkle to the pout.

BUY ONLINE NOW Gel Liner in Violet Ink, $21.
<p>Michael Kors look</p>
Michael Kors look

Makeup artist Dick Page left the eyes bare, while creating a fresh, glowing palette on the face and adding a pop of bold color to the lips with Shiseido red lipstick (a new shade that will be available next February).

BUY ONLINE NOW Shiseido The Makeup Accentuating Color Stick, $22.

Catherine Malandrino look
Catherine Malandrino look
Coral lips, which were a big trend for '08, reigned supreme at Catherine Malandrino, where M.A.C makeup artist James Kaliadros paired them with a copper-hued eye and a pink cheek.

BUY ONLINE NOW M.A.C Tinted Lip Conditioner in Gentle Coral, $14.50.
Lela Rose look
Lela Rose look
At the Lela Rose show, beauty.com makeup artist Tina Turnbow used Stila products, keeping the eyes and face simple and creating a pop of color on the mouth with a berry stain.

BUY ONLINE NOW Stila Convertible Color in Poppy, $24.
<p>fashion week face charts</p>
fashion week face charts

Narciso Rodriguez look For the Narciso Rodriguez show, Dick Page rimmed eyes with a black creamy eyeliner from Shiseido and put a subtle pink on the lips.

BUY ONLINE NOW Shiseido The Makeup Accentuating Cream Eyeliner, $25.

Three As Four look
Three As Four look
A textured brow and coral gloss created the fresh, girlie look at Three As Four. Makeup artist Gordon Espinet used a brow gel to brush the hair up, creating texture and the appearance of a strong brow.

BUY ONLINE NOW Brow Set in Girl Boy, $13.50
Charlotte Ronson look
Charlotte Ronson look
Tina Turnbow splashed earthy colors onto the models' faces at Charlotte Ronson with Tarte products, including olive green and brown shades on the eyes and a punchy deep rose mouth.

BUY ONLINE NOW Tarte Lip Sheer 24/7 in Tea Time, $14.
Rachel Roy look
Rachel Roy look
It was all about the eyes at Rachel Roy, where Bobbi Brown left the lips bare and emphasized the eyes with layered purple shades and heavy coats of mascara.

BUY ONLINE NOW Everything mascara in black, $22.
Vena Cava look
Vena Cava look
Va-va-voom lashes finished off the heavy-eyes at Vena Cava, where Tina Turnbow used Stila products to get this fresh-faced, luscious-lash look.

BUY ONLINE NOW Stila Sheer Color Tinted Moisturizer, $32.
Carolina Herrera look
Carolina Herrera look
The look at Caroline Herrera was dramatic yet soft. Makeup artist Diane Kendal used a M.A.C eye kohl pencil to create the smoldering eye and contrasted that with a near-white lip.

BUY ONLINE NOW M.A.C eye kohl pencil in Smolder, $14.50.
fashion week face charts
fashion week face charts
J. Mendel look The Bobbi Brown look at J. Mendel was fresh and vibrant, with neutral lips and a little shimmer on the eyes, which were lined in a dark brown gel liner.

BUY ONLINE NOW Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Uber Beige, $22.
Shipley & Halmos look
Shipley & Halmos look
Tina Turnbow ignored the designated area for the products she used at Shipley & Halmos. She used Stila Lip Glaze in Watermelon on the eyelids Stila Kajal eyeliner on the center of the lips and Lorac eye shadow in Delight on the cheekbones.

BUY ONLINE NOW Lorac eye shadow in Delight, $17
Verrier look
Verrier look
Gregory Arlt emphasized models' lips at Verrier with clear gloss layered over a combination of two M.A.C lipsticks. Eyes popped with a pearl shadow on the lids and just a dot of teal in the center of the lid to bring out the eye color.

BUY ONLINE NOW M.A.C eye shadow in Seedy Pearl, $14.50.
