Runway Looks We Love: Zac Posen

Andrea Cheng
Sep 09, 2013 @ 12:47 am

Designer: Zac Posen 

Location: Center 548

Notable guest(s): Christina Hendricks, Kelly Osbourne, Leigh Lezark

What was it like: Models sashayed to the melodic beat of The Misshapes (it was fitting that Leigh Lezark was in attendance) down a makeshift runway lined only by rows of gray chairs. It was simple, which was ok, since all eyes were on Zac's beautifully sculptural creations anyway.

Why we love this collection: Zac Posen summed up his collection in three words: "Summer spring romance." Inspired by Sarah Bernhardt's art nouveau posters, the Impressionist color palette and Martha Graham's movement, Zac's designs glorify the feminine curve, with soft drapery, sculptural lines and floaty fabrics. He loves every single piece, but the ones that hold a special place in his heart are the the green sculptural dress and the opening dress. "The look on Coco Rocha just makes me want to sing or dance!" he told us.

Zac Posen

Pale pink hand-plisse silk chiffon cape dress
Zac Posen

Lemon Wisteria print silk chiffon dress
Zac Posen

Gray and lilac french knotted embroidery blouse with camellia jacquard party skirt
Zac Posen

Purple Wisteria print organza draped dress
Zac Posen

Sand camellia jacquard bustier party dress
Zac Posen

French knotted embroidery, layered organza and tulle jade-degrade cocktail dress
Zac Posen

Pale blue Wisteria print wilk chiffon spaghetti strap dress
Zac Posen

Bluesh hand-plisse silk chiffon bustier gown
Zac Posen

Purple and gray camellia jacquard draped evening gown
Zac Posen

Rose hand-dyed draped tulle and organza evening gown

