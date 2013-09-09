Runway Looks We Love: Zac Posen

Designer: Zac Posen

Location: Center 548

Notable guest(s): Christina Hendricks, Kelly Osbourne, Leigh Lezark

What was it like: Models sashayed to the melodic beat of The Misshapes (it was fitting that Leigh Lezark was in attendance) down a makeshift runway lined only by rows of gray chairs. It was simple, which was ok, since all eyes were on Zac's beautifully sculptural creations anyway.

Why we love this collection: Zac Posen summed up his collection in three words: "Summer spring romance." Inspired by Sarah Bernhardt's art nouveau posters, the Impressionist color palette and Martha Graham's movement, Zac's designs glorify the feminine curve, with soft drapery, sculptural lines and floaty fabrics. He loves every single piece, but the ones that hold a special place in his heart are the the green sculptural dress and the opening dress. "The look on Coco Rocha just makes me want to sing or dance!" he told us.

