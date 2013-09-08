Runway Looks We Love: Victoria Beckham

Imaxtree (2)
Designer: Victoria Beckham
Location: 145 West 32nd
Notable guest(s): David Beckham (and ADORABLE Harper!)
What was it like: A remix of Sneaker Pimps 6 Underground
Why we love this collection: Victoria showed a very sleek well-edited collection with an emphasis on sportswear. Tank top dresses, little "tennis skirts," windbreaker-like jackets looked fresh, sexy and modern...like Victoria herself!
— Cindy Weber Cleary
