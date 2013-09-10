Runway Looks We Love: Vera Wang

Designer: Vera Wang

Notable Guests: Chrissy Teigan, John Legend

Location: Stage, Lincoln Center

What was it like: A pristine backlit blue runway ran down the center of the room, which was strictly off-limits before the show.

Why we love this collection: The collection explores an "artful and architectural approach to clothes," with references to athleticism, which came into play when models walked out in ponytails tucked into matching black headbands. The designer centered her looks around primary colors, mixing reds, yellows and blues with black-and-white layers, all-over sequins and hand-painted brush strokes. Mesh-and-net collage panels, racerback silhouettes, palazzo pants (under flowy sheer dresses) and floral arm bands strengthened the sporty theme without completely abandoning Wang's romantic aesthetic.

