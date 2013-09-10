Runway Looks We Love: Vera Wang

Designer: Vera Wang

Notable Guests: Chrissy Teigan, John Legend

Location: Stage, Lincoln Center

What was it like: A pristine backlit blue runway ran down the center of the room, which was strictly off-limits before the show.

Why we love this collection: The collection explores an "artful and architectural approach to clothes," with references to athleticism, which came into play when models walked out in ponytails tucked into matching black headbands. The designer centered her looks around primary colors, mixing reds, yellows and blues with black-and-white layers, all-over sequins and hand-painted brush strokes. Mesh-and-net collage panels, racerback silhouettes, palazzo pants (under flowy sheer dresses) and floral arm bands strengthened the sporty theme without completely abandoning Wang's romantic aesthetic.

1 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Black techno net zip-up baseball jacket, black ponte stretch jersey strapless dress with mesh and net collage panels
2 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Black silk organza circular seam dress with swoosh of blue gauze, cobalt silk chiffon camisole slip with hand painted brush strokes
3 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Cobalt and black melted sequin paillette vest, black chiffon crisscross camisole with cobalt and black melted sequin paillette skirt
4 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

White silk gauze one-shoulder asymmetrical top with charcoal side panel, charcoal silk gauze halter tank, white silk gazaar A-line skirt with ink hand painted brush stroke
5 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Smoke and transparent melted sequin vest, white silk gauze inkblot painted A-line dress
6 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

White silk chiffon inkblot painted flyaway gown, charcoal silk crepe palazzo pant
7 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Citron silk chiffon hand painted brushstroke flyaway one-shoulder gown, black silk crepe de chine palazzo pant
8 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Black silk chiffon high-low dress with citron asymmetrical color blocked panel, citron silk chiffon crisscross hand painted brush stroke gown
9 of 9 Imaxtree

Vera Wang

Geranium silk chiffon gown with techno mesh and corded dot lace circular collaging

