Runway Looks We Love: Tracy Reese

Designer: Tracy Reese

Location: Studio at Lincoln Center

What was it like: Inspired by Cuban street style, Reese brought Havana's trendy vibe to New York City with catchy music and bold colors. Dapper male models in fedoras showed guests to their seats. The stage's backdrop was lit up with neon lights, and the band provided music with bongos and steel drums.

Why we love this collection: Reese's feminine aesthetic got extra-bold with tropical colors, edgy cut-outs and feminine ruffles. "It's kind of a blend of the old and the new," the designer told us. "There's a lot of texture, sensuality, romanticism and athleticism." Reese's trademark silhouettes were decked out in bright colors, with sleek black-and-white ensembles scattered throughout. Our personal favorite? The black maxi dress with sheer cut-outs, which merged the worlds of salsa dance with high fashion.

MORE:

• Fashion Week: InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman's View From the Front Row

• All the Fashion Week News You Need To Know

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 3