Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 10, 2013 @ 2:25 pm

Designer: Tory Burch

Notable Guests: Emmy Rossum, Rashida Jones

Location: David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

What was it like: The theater proved to be the perfect set for Tory Burch's spring/summer 2014 collection, with its dramatic spiral staircase, 40-foot gold leaf ceilings and overall grandeur. And combined with the runway's oceanic blue, the collection's message of "easy glamour of the French Riviera" was loud and clear.

Why we love this collection: The inspiration was: "The French Riviera in the late 1960s, Romy Scheider's character in La Piscine and mixed with garden elements." The result? A collection that was like a breath of fresh air: Models walked down in structured silhouettes in a fresh color palette of green, white and coral, which complemented lattice detailing and garden prints seamlessly. Jewels, Queen Anne's lace prints (in organza and dupioni fabrics) and beaded embroidery delivered a generous (and dreamy) dose of glamour.

Perforated leather top, lattice guipure lace skirt
Abstract hedge print cotton button-down shirt, crochet top, aerial garden print jeans
Folly print jersey and crepe de chine top, Queen Anne's lace print dupioni skirt
Crochet and silk dress
Crochet top, crochet and silk skirt
Aerial garden and folly print cotton ottoman top, aerial garden print cotton ottoman shorts
Queen Anne's lace print organza top, Queen Anne's lace print dupioni print
Jeweled Queen Anne's lace print organza dress
Fringed shadow print cotton top, geometric print cotton pant
Jeweled applique linen burlap dress

