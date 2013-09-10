Runway Looks We Love: Tommy Hilfiger

Imaxtree (2)
InStyle Staff
Sep 09, 2013 @ 11:49 pm

Designer: Tommy Hilfiger

Location: Pier 94

Notable guest(s): Anthony Kiedis

What was it like: The runway was a boardwalk with sand dunes and grass on either side. The music: A remix of Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Beach Boys.

Why I love this collection: Tommy's show was a light-hearted tribute to SoCal's surf culture, including scuba-and-wetsuit-inspired dresses, tops and swimsuits, and Hawaiian florals, Baja hoodies and other active sportswear riffs. Very happy, young and fun!

— Cindy Weber Cleary

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

