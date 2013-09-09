Runway Looks We Love: Thakoon

Imaxtree (2)
InStyle Staff
Sep 08, 2013 @ 9:50 pm

Designer: Thakoon

Location: Dia Art Foundation

Notable guest(s): Rashida Jones, Christina Ricci

What it was like: The venue had a relaxed, minimalist vibe.

Why we love this collection: Thakoon's pretty spring collection was primarily black and white with feminine details, such as laser cutouts, lace appliqué and crystal-bead trim. At times, the accessories—ivory lace boots and pearl-covered shoulder bags—distracted. Slouchy trousers helped to offset the sweetness.

— Cindy Weber Cleary

Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon
Thakoon

Thakoon

