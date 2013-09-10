Runway Looks We Love: Reem Acra

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 10, 2013 @ 10:24 am

Designer: Reem Acra

Location: Stage, Lincoln Center

What was it like: The combination of upbeat music, a red backdrop and a black mirrored runway hinted at a nightclub atmosphere.

Why we love this collection: For a spring collection, the Reem Acra looks are considerably dark, with a strong focus on night-time sensuality. Slinky dresses in different materials, from silver crepe to chiffon, oozed sexiness as models strutted down the catwalk. "(The collection) is about the downtown girl who has a great attitude and loves to party," the designer told us. She emphasized the "coolness" factor, which was conveyed through layers of chiffon, houndstooth print mixed with polka dots, sheer fabrics and peek-a-boo detailing. But really, the masterpiece was the final look, a piece of art that Acra summed up in one word: "Boom!"

MORE:
• Fashion Week: InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman's View From the Front Row
• All the Fashion Week News You Need To Know
• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 5

1 of 8

Reem Acra

Double face charmeuse houndstooth dress with contrast halter bodice
Advertisement
2 of 8

Reem Acra

Black/white houndstooth top with crosshatch side slit skirt
3 of 8

Reem Acra

Black sheer jersey one-shoulder embroidered column
Advertisement
4 of 8

Reem Acra

Embroidered ivory chiffon top, black silk chiffon tiered pant
Advertisement
5 of 8

Reem Acra

Silver silk crepe dress with bugle embroidered cut-out bodice detail
Advertisement
6 of 8

Reem Acra

Metallic ombre draped dress with bugle embroidered bodice detail
Advertisement
7 of 8

Reem Acra

Black embroidered illusion sleeveless dress with tiered tulle overskirt
Advertisement
8 of 8

Reem Acra

Applique black tulle ball gown

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!