Runway Looks We Love: Reem Acra

Designer: Reem Acra

Location: Stage, Lincoln Center

What was it like: The combination of upbeat music, a red backdrop and a black mirrored runway hinted at a nightclub atmosphere.

Why we love this collection: For a spring collection, the Reem Acra looks are considerably dark, with a strong focus on night-time sensuality. Slinky dresses in different materials, from silver crepe to chiffon, oozed sexiness as models strutted down the catwalk. "(The collection) is about the downtown girl who has a great attitude and loves to party," the designer told us. She emphasized the "coolness" factor, which was conveyed through layers of chiffon, houndstooth print mixed with polka dots, sheer fabrics and peek-a-boo detailing. But really, the masterpiece was the final look, a piece of art that Acra summed up in one word: "Boom!"

