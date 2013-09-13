Runway Looks We Love: Ralph Lauren

Designer: Ralph Lauren

Location: 560 Washington Street

Notable guests: Jessica Alba

What was it like: The collection showed in three parts: black-and-white mod-inspired ensembles, Crayola-bright color-coordinates and fluorescent floor-sweeping gowns. And with each transition, the music switched and the mood changed to reflect the attitude of each.

Why we love this collection: Ralph Lauren kept it strictly black-and-white in the beginning, playing with a variety of silhouettes, from collared dresses to printed three-piece suits. But after 25 interpretations of the strict color palette (or lack of), the designer sent bright monochromatic looks down the runway, a welcome change that ultimately led to a line-up of gorgeous gowns, including the final look: a red-hot off-shoulder cape-like dress. Red-carpet worthy? Definitely, yes!

MORE:

• All Fashion Week News: Everything You Need To Know

• The Latest From Marc By Marc Jacobs

• Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch