Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 07, 2013 @ 10:47 pm

Designer: Prabal Gurung

Location: Skylight at Moynihan Station

Notable guest(s): Allison Williams, Rachel Zoe, Zosia Mamet

What was it like: After a few melodic instrumental key strokes, the room darkened, and all the models marched into a plastic-encased set that stood in the center of the rectangular runway. Once the bright lights flooded the room, one by one, each model walked the perimeter to the staccato-like beat and took her place once again inside the plastic prism. 

Why we love this collection: The collection was blatantly feminine, with pretty pastels, encrusted Swarovski crystals, sweet silhouettes (like the sweetheart wiggle dresses) and a rose motif that threaded throughout the show. Yet, the looks were very much meant for the 21st century (think: high-tech fabrics (PVC), abstract prints and razor-embellished ear cuffs) that seemed to scream bold sexiness and strength.

1 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

White and pink double bonded poplin short sleeved shirt with foldover detail and cutout back and pearlescent pink, black and white abstract rose printed Napa leather pencil skirt
2 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Lavender rose technical bonded satin tulip shirt jacket with open back and lavender rose technical bonded satin pencil skirt with tonal threadwork rose embroidery and milky white PVC layered hem
3 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Mint bonded technical satin bomber jacket with curved storm vents and white trapunto stitched leather trim, and a mint bonded technical satin pencil skirt with tonal threadwork rose embroidery and milky white PVC layered hem
4 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Vermillion graphic rose digital printed rayon muscle tee and a vermillion technical tweed pencil skirt with disintegrated rose motif
5 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Sky graphic rose printed technical duchesse tee with laminated glitter tulle sleeves and back, and black and white fil coupe silk and cotton pant with graphic black and mesh inserts
6 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

White silk crepe off-the-shoulder dress hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals, silk grosgrain and organza ribbons and graphic black mako stripes
7 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Black silk duchesse dress hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystal rosettes, graphic black mako brush strokes, plastic flowers and pearlescent coral
8 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

White silk crepe sweetheart wiggle dress hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and ostrich feather stripes, rows of hand-painted mint organza roses and sprays of mint organza loops
9 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

White crepe black satin and pearlescent pink hand-draped gown with jet-and-white hand-embroidered encrusted bodice and double bonded sash
10 of 10 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

Black silk duchesse column gown with graphic white satin panels and double bonded sash, hand-embroidered with graphic brushstroke of jet mako and lavender stacked sequins

