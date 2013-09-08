Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung

Designer: Prabal Gurung

Location: Skylight at Moynihan Station

Notable guest(s): Allison Williams, Rachel Zoe, Zosia Mamet

What was it like: After a few melodic instrumental key strokes, the room darkened, and all the models marched into a plastic-encased set that stood in the center of the rectangular runway. Once the bright lights flooded the room, one by one, each model walked the perimeter to the staccato-like beat and took her place once again inside the plastic prism.

Why we love this collection: The collection was blatantly feminine, with pretty pastels, encrusted Swarovski crystals, sweet silhouettes (like the sweetheart wiggle dresses) and a rose motif that threaded throughout the show. Yet, the looks were very much meant for the 21st century (think: high-tech fabrics (PVC), abstract prints and razor-embellished ear cuffs) that seemed to scream bold sexiness and strength.

