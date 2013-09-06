Runway Looks We Love: Peter Som

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 06, 2013 @ 4:01 pm

Designer: Peter Som

Location: Made at Milk Studios

Notable guest(s): Olivia Palermo

What was it like: Minimal, clean runway--no frills or decor. The mood was bright, energetic. Models sauntered to the strong beat of instrumental rock music, giving the spring looks an edgy, rocker vibe. Toward the end, the music slightly mellowed out as crisp, white looks walked down the runway.

Why we love this collection: All the midriffs! This runway is proof that the cropped silhouette is here to stay. Melissa Rubini, InStyle's style director, calls the collection "smart sexy" with Californian vibes, which is evidenced in the black-white-blue marbled ocean-inspired wave motif splashed across coats, tops and bottoms. Both comfortable and practical, the separates embody angular shapes mixed with fluid fabrics, making them ideal for summer. Comfort seemed to be a running theme as well: Flat Christian Louboutin for Peter Som brogues were paired with most looks.

MORE:
60-Second Recap of NYFW Day 1
NYFW: Behind-the-Scenes with Tadashi Shoji
InStyle Editors' NYFW Survival Guide

1 of 10

Peter Som

Blue wave print neoprene sweatshirt dress with a white cotton poplin tuxedo shirt
Advertisement
2 of 10

Peter Som

Black and white breaker stripe raffia jacquard mackintosh and white cotton poplin shirt paired with a blue wave print cotton sateen short
3 of 10

Peter Som

Petrol lacquered eyelet moto jacket over a digital wave silk crepe t-shirt paired with a black-and-white silk twill slouch pant
Advertisement
4 of 10

Peter Som

White cotton poplin tuxedo shirt with white dark floral cotton sateen stripe skirt
Advertisement
5 of 10

Peter Som

White eyelet folded dress
Advertisement
6 of 10

Peter Som

Azure melange cotton tweed double-breasted jacket and a blue wave print silk crepe skirt
Advertisement
7 of 10

Peter Som

Azure melange cotton tweed bra top and chambray cotton trouser
Advertisement
8 of 10

Peter Som

Pale blue chambray shirt and azure melange cotton tweed skirt
Advertisement
9 of 10

Peter Som

White neoprene sweatshirt and white lacquered eyelet stripe skirt
Advertisement
10 of 10

Peter Som

White cotton blend satin and eyelet bra-top dress

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!