Runway Looks We Love: Peter Som

Designer: Peter Som

Location: Made at Milk Studios

Notable guest(s): Olivia Palermo

What was it like: Minimal, clean runway--no frills or decor. The mood was bright, energetic. Models sauntered to the strong beat of instrumental rock music, giving the spring looks an edgy, rocker vibe. Toward the end, the music slightly mellowed out as crisp, white looks walked down the runway.

Why we love this collection: All the midriffs! This runway is proof that the cropped silhouette is here to stay. Melissa Rubini, InStyle's style director, calls the collection "smart sexy" with Californian vibes, which is evidenced in the black-white-blue marbled ocean-inspired wave motif splashed across coats, tops and bottoms. Both comfortable and practical, the separates embody angular shapes mixed with fluid fabrics, making them ideal for summer. Comfort seemed to be a running theme as well: Flat Christian Louboutin for Peter Som brogues were paired with most looks.

MORE:

• 60-Second Recap of NYFW Day 1

• NYFW: Behind-the-Scenes with Tadashi Shoji

• InStyle Editors' NYFW Survival Guide