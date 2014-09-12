Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs

InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2014 @ 10:30 am

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Location: Park Avenue Armory

Notable guests: Martha Stewart, Baz Luhrmann

What it was like: Guests were greeted by a Stefan Beckman-designed set that looked as if it had been dipped in Pepto-Bismol. The cotton candy pink color covered everything from gravel on the runway to the huge house that served as the centerpiece of the show. Adding to the immersive experience was a pair of Beats by Dre headphones for each person in the audience to wear, which played the soundtrack while they watched the show. As the first model, Joan Smalls, stepped out on the catwalk, it became clear that spring/summer 2015 is all about military chic.

Why we love this collection: While the lineup included newcomers like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as more seasoned runway pros like Hilary Rhoda and Karlie Kloss, each of the 55 models who walked the show had two things in common: they sported black cropped wigs and bare faces. The Marc army featured a uniform of dresses, jumpsuits, hoodies, and parkas in muted shades of khaki, green, and navy. The accessories were equally as impactful, with jewel-adorned Dr. Scholl's–like sandals, satin utility backpacks, and khaki cross-body bags.

Check out our favorite runway looks from the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2015 show in the gallery now.

