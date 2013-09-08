Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier

Designer: Monique Lhuillier

Location: Lincoln Center

Notable guest(s): Emmy Rossum, Stacy Keibler, Ashley Madekwe, Jena Malone and Maggie Grace

What it was like: Once the lights darkened, spring literally sprung from a sheer floral screen as models took to the runway in red, pink, orange and cream ensembles, walking down and then back around and past each other in Lhuillier's creations. Skirts and trains flowed on the long walkway as pieces gracefully slid across the lit platform.

Why we love this collection: Monique Lhuillier said she was "going back to pretty" with this collection, and she certainly succeeded with her embroidered floral shift dresses, lace detailing and sequined pale gold pieces. Sheer chiffon ombre trains and billowing skirts on dresses were sweet twists but what really got us was the two-piece evening gowns. One's silk gazar pink bandeau and orange ball skirt stood out as favorites of Lhuillier and front row goer Madekwe, too.

MORE:

• From the Front Row: Ariel Foxman

• All Fashion Week News

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 3

— Alyssa Bailey