Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Location: Pier 57

What was it like: Upbeat, energetic and fast-paced, in large part due to Frederic Sanchez's remix of Jeffrey Lewis' "WWPRD."

Why we love this collection: As the spunkier branch, MxMJ tends to skew young and street-cool (if the low top sneaks were any indication), but this collection had something for everyone. From eccentric prints to ladylike pantsuits to glam sequined dresses to athletic-inspired jumpsuits, the latest Marc looks ran the gamut.

MORE:

• Fashion Week: InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman's View From the Front Row

• All the Fashion Week News You Need To Know

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 5