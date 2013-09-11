Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 11, 2013

Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Location: Pier 57

What was it like: Upbeat, energetic and fast-paced, in large part due to Frederic Sanchez's remix of Jeffrey Lewis' "WWPRD."

Why we love this collection: As the spunkier branch, MxMJ tends to skew young and street-cool (if the low top sneaks were any indication), but this collection had something for everyone. From eccentric prints to ladylike pantsuits to glam sequined dresses to athletic-inspired jumpsuits, the latest Marc looks ran the gamut.

1 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Dusty jade green multi radio waves print dress, white vitello low top sneakers
2 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Pinwheel blue multi pinwheel flower CBS dress, black scarf, gold disk pendant bracelet, white pony low top sneakers
3 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Pale blush multi cotton linen twill suit, pale buff multi-block print top, black scarf, gold disk pendant necklace, white pony high top sneakers
4 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Cool aqua stelli sequin dress, white long sleeve t-shirt, black scarf, white pony low top sneakers
5 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Watermelon metallic leather coat, dusty jade green julee crepe dress, jade ring pendant necklace, gold disk pendant bracelet, white vitello low top sneakers
6 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Senoran rose stelli sequin dress, white long sleeve t-shirt, black scarf, pink ring pendant necklace, navy metallic snake low top sneakers
7 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Adobe pink multi flame crepe dress, white long sleeve t-shirt, black scarf, gold disk pendant bracelet, white vitello low top sneakers
8 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Antique white multi cosmo night satin dress, gold disk pendant bracelet, white pony low top sneakers
9 of 9 Imaxtree

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Antique white multi cosmo night satin jumpsuit, gold disk pendant bracelet, white pony low top sneakers

