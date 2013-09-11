Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Imaxtree (2)
Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs
Location: Pier 57
What was it like: Upbeat, energetic and fast-paced, in large part due to Frederic Sanchez's remix of Jeffrey Lewis' "WWPRD."
Why we love this collection: As the spunkier branch, MxMJ tends to skew young and street-cool (if the low top sneaks were any indication), but this collection had something for everyone. From eccentric prints to ladylike pantsuits to glam sequined dresses to athletic-inspired jumpsuits, the latest Marc looks ran the gamut.
