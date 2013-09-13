Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc Jacobs

Location: 69th Regiment Armory

Notable guests: Drew Barrymore, Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Zoe

What was it like: An "end-of-the-world" environment: A black sandy runway, larger-than-life heaters (that turned the armory into a vast sauna), littered debris and destroyed fashion glossies, a wrecked ship and strategically placed teepees.

Why we love this collection: Always the non-conformist, Marc Jacobs was adamant about breaking away from the "spring" theme (think: soft fabrics, pastels and florals). So, he went in the opposite direction, with dark laced-up Victorian-style gowns, cool-weather heavy fabrics (like, wool), fringed boots and moody prints in dark shades. And he succeeded—none of them scream "spring," save for the occasional hibiscus print and white accents.

— Wendy Wallace