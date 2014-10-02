Runway Looks We Love: Miu Miu

Kim Peiffer
Oct 01, 2014 @ 9:45 pm

Designer: Miu Miu

Location: Paris

Notable guests: Liv Tyler, Hailee Steinfeld, Shailene Woodley

What it was like: Miuccia Prada spearheaded a noteworthy close to Paris Fashion Week today with a sweet-yet-insanely-edgy collection consisting of  innumerable plaid skirts and accessories, neon overcoats, and other 60's-inspired pieces that began with a mostly neutral color palate base, accentuated with invariable pops of poppy red, beautifully bright aqua, goldenrod, and cotton candy pink to boot. 

Why we love this collection: Perhaps it was the bold midriff-centric tuxedo shirts paired with classy tartan pencil skirts (layered under fur-trimmed coats, no less) that won us over in a strange, naughty school-girl-kind-of-way, or perhaps it was the bow-frosted pumps worn over angle socks, but something about this collection was wildly reminiscent of adventurous school girl days we wished we’d had more of (sigh).

PHOTOS: Our favorite runway looks from the Miu Miu spring/summer 2015 show.

