Runway Looks We Love: Jason Wu

Designer: Jason Wu

Location: Mercer Street, NYC

Notable guest(s): Jessica Pare

What was it like: An extra-long runway accented with abstract-like metallic sculptures that lit up to the beat of the music. For the final two looks, all eyes were on models Karlie and Katie as they slowed their pace and sexily sashayed down the catwalk.

Why we love this collection: The theme behind the looks was summed up in one phrase, "A dialogue between construction and ease." And that it was, with doses of glamour, from the slinky embellished slip-like dresses to the golden ponytail clasps that refracted light with each step.

MORE:

• Runway Looks We Love: Peter Som

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 1

• InStyle Editors' NYFW Survival Guide