Runway Looks We Love: Jason Wu

Sep 06, 2013 @ 9:08 pm

Designer: Jason Wu

Location: Mercer Street, NYC

Notable guest(s): Jessica Pare

What was it like: An extra-long runway accented with abstract-like metallic sculptures that lit up to the beat of the music. For the final two looks, all eyes were on models Karlie and Katie as they slowed their pace and sexily sashayed down the catwalk.

Why we love this collection: The theme behind the looks was summed up in one phrase, "A dialogue between construction and ease." And that it was, with doses of glamour, from the slinky embellished slip-like dresses to the golden ponytail clasps that refracted light with each step.

Jason Wu

Beige cropped utility trench with dove gray knit tank and gold metallic embroidered bias cut chiffon skirt
Jason Wu

Ivory chiffon embroidered shirt and ivory cotton pleat front pant
Jason Wu

Ivory lace and tulle tank dress
Jason Wu

Pale sage corset back short suit with an ivory crocodile Karlie clutch
Jason Wu

Bias cut pale sage embroidered dress
Jason Wu

Navy silk knit pullover with a navy embroidered skirt
Jason Wu

Tobacco embroidered bias cut gown
Jason Wu

Black tuxedo jumpsuit
Jason Wu

Black embroidered shirt dress
Jason Wu

Pale sage embroidered hem tank gown

