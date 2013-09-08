Runway Looks We Love: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Location: Theater, Lincoln Center

Notable guest(s): Nicki Minaj, Giuliana Rancic

What was it like: Models marched down the white-and-gold runway to the reverberating beat of drums, which perfectly coincided with the overall theme of the show: "a new urban aesthetic."

Why we love this collection: Herve Leger is famously known for its skin-skimming bandage-like dresses, but this time around, new shapes were created with peplum detailing and layered ruffles that accentuated curves, elevating the traditional bodycon dress to new heights. Plus, there were zippers, corset belts, geometric prints and more!

