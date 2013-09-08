Runway Looks We Love: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Andrea Cheng
Sep 07, 2013 @ 11:21 pm

Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Location: Theater, Lincoln Center

Notable guest(s): Nicki Minaj, Giuliana Rancic

What was it like: Models marched down the white-and-gold runway to the reverberating beat of drums, which perfectly coincided with the overall theme of the show: "a new urban aesthetic."

Why we love this collection: Herve Leger is famously known for its skin-skimming bandage-like dresses, but this time around, new shapes were created with peplum detailing and layered ruffles that accentuated curves, elevating the traditional bodycon dress to new heights. Plus, there were zippers, corset belts, geometric prints and more!

1 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Bare/black modal jersey printed long-sleeve top, black bandage multi-zipper tail-back skirt, black leather multi-zipper high corset and black leather ankle-strap pump
2 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Silver bandage multi-zipper sleeveless dress, black cotton eyelet skirt, black leather multi-zipper corset belt and black leather ankle-strap pump
3 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Alabaster bandage multi-zipper peplum dress, bare leather multi-zipper peplum belt and nude leather ankle-strap pump
4 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Silver bandage multi-pointelle/crochet long-sleeve dress, black leather laser-cut corset, black leather asymmetrical cage corner clutch and black leather open-toe pump
5 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Cream bandage multi-pointelle/crochet dress, black leather laser-cut harness belt and black leather ankle-strap pump
6 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Alabaster/black bandage jacquard dress with studded detail, black leather multi-zipper asymmetrical peplum belt and black leather ankle-strap pump
7 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Haze/alabaster plated jacquard dress, alabaster leather geometric clutch and black leather ankle-strap pump
8 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Blush/gunmetal bandage crochet and beaded geometric flared dress and nude leather ankle-strap pump
9 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Silver/cream multi-bandage fringe dress and black leather ankle-strap pump
10 of 10 Imaxtree

Herve Leger by Max Azria

Alabaster texture-beaded bandage flared dress, alabaster cotton eyelet skirt, alabaster leather geometric clutch and nude leather ankle-strap pump

