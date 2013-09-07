Runway Looks We Love: Helmut Lang

Sep 07, 2013 @ 2:40 pm

Designer: Helmut Lang

Location: Pace Gallery

Notable guest(s): Stacy Keibler, Molly Sims, Taylor Momsen

What was it like: A gallery environment with an open center where models could walk freely without the restraint of a runway. The set was formed with plexi and white light columns.

Why I love this collection: The collection was an exercise in modern minimalism. Each look captured a cool and slouchy aesthetic, in large part due to crisp, sharp lines. In particular, the sheer silk organza looked beautiful, especially with minimalist tailoring. New to the brand was a line of handbags that debuted on the runway, which ranged from bonded and perforated leathers to textural skins.

— Melissa Rubini

