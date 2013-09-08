Runway Looks We Love: Derek Lam

Designer: Derek Lam

Location: Sean Kelly Gallery

What it was like: Michael Gaubert--simple classical instrumental music.

Why we love this collection: It was sleek and minimal (chambray, navy, white and black) with pops of yellow. He sent ladylike full skirt silhouettes with waist defining wide belts in check prints, complete with matching turbans. Our favorite group was the raffia fringe belts and necklaces layered over easy PJ-like and crepe pieces. Also, we were obsessed with the tall gladiator sandals!

— Dana Avidan-Cohn