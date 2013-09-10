Runway Looks We Love: Carolina Herrera

Designer: Carolina Herrera

Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center

Notable guest(s): Christina Hendricks, Michelle Dockery and Christina Ricci

What It Was Like: A packed house with air-kissing socialites, top editors and top models on the runway.

Why we love this collection: It was a Carolina Herrera show, which of course, means the usual parade of evening gowns and flowy dresses. But this time around, the romanticism was offset by graphic geo-print lines, concentric circles and angular shapes. Boxier day dresses were crisp and modern, while layers upon layers of printed chiffon created entrancing optical illusions, giving the dresses an edge that set them apart from all others. The finishing touch? A gorgeous shirtdress gown to round out the collection.

--Wendy Wallace