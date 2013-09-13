Runway Looks We Love: Calvin Klein Collection

Imaxtree (2)
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2013 @ 2:15 pm

Designer: Calvin Klein

Location: Spring Studios

Notable guests: Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Naomie Harris, Alexander Skarsgard

What it was like: Costa used his spring/summer 2014 collection to experiment with different textures, weaving multicolored yarn-like threads through tops, skirts and more.

Why we love this collection: Designer Francisco Costa stayed true to Calvin Klein's minimalist aesthetic...to a certain degree. "Elevated deconstruction" was the main takeaway here, which was especially blatant when he wrapped up the show with three finale looks all decked out in fringe.

MORE:
• All Fashion Week News: Everything You Need To Know
• The Latest From Marc By Marc Jacobs
• Runway Looks We Love: Ralph Lauren

— Cindy Weber Cleary

1 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein
Advertisement
2 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein
3 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein
Advertisement
4 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein
Advertisement
5 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein
Advertisement
6 of 6 Imaxtree

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!