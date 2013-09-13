Runway Looks We Love: Calvin Klein Collection

Designer: Calvin Klein

Location: Spring Studios

Notable guests: Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Naomie Harris, Alexander Skarsgard

What it was like: Costa used his spring/summer 2014 collection to experiment with different textures, weaving multicolored yarn-like threads through tops, skirts and more.

Why we love this collection: Designer Francisco Costa stayed true to Calvin Klein's minimalist aesthetic...to a certain degree. "Elevated deconstruction" was the main takeaway here, which was especially blatant when he wrapped up the show with three finale looks all decked out in fringe.

— Cindy Weber Cleary