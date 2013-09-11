Runway Looks We Love: Badgley Mischka

Designer: Badgley Mischka

Notable Guests: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Niki Taylor, Petra Nemcova

Location: Theatre at Lincoln Center

What was it like: Elegant, sleek, and very Badgley Mischka. The runway held a minimalist black and white color palette, which allowed the showstopping gowns to be the center of attention.

Why we love this collection: Chalk it up to The Little Mermaid, but any collection that uses the sirens of the sea as muses is fine by us. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka looked to the ocean for inspiration, using both Jacques Henri Lartigue's beachy '20s and '30s-era photographs and, of course, mermaids to create a range of polished daytime separates and ethereal evening gowns. "The women in the photos were very nonchalant, and just divine looking," Mischka said of Lartigue's work. "For evening, we took our inspiration from the Aegean sea -- our woman dives into the ocean and emerges as a mermaid." Although the pieces pack a lot of volume, the designers used delicate, airy materials to keep each item lightweight. "The fabrics are very diaphanous," said Badgley. "If you can't pick it up with your pinky, it doesn't pass the test." The duo even mentioned how they'd love to dress Jennifer Lawrence, and we can already see the star in the ruffled aqua dress, pictured center. "I think this gown kind of exemplifies what the evening pieces are all about," Badgley added.

MORE:

• All Fashion Week News

• Mark Badgley and James Mischka Got Married!

• Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch