Runway Looks We Love: Alexander Wang

Designer: Alexander Wang

Location: Pier 94

Notable guest(s): Kanye West

What was it like: The thunder-like booms that announced the start of the show were dramatic and unexpected—and even scary (several people jumped in their seats). The audience was separated into two sections on opposite ends of the hall with a convoluted runway that ran in between them and around larger-than-life grid-like geometric sculptures. Cue rap music (explicit language included), and the looks with "Parental Advisory" labeled tops made so much sense.

Why we love this collection: It really embodied Alexander Wang's main aesthetic: strong, sporty and sexy. But amid the midriff-baring looks, mesh tops and short-shorts, there was a girly side that included ruffle detailing, pleated skirts and baby-blue Mary Jane wedges. Also interesting was what looked like perforated leather was actually cut-outs of his namesake label. On others, "Alexander Wang" is unapologetically splashed across waistbands and tops. It could be shameless self-promotion, but perhaps it could be the beginning of the end of modesty and nondescript clothing.

