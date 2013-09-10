Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Location: 360 33rd St

What was it like: The designer was inspired by the Earth, raw landscapes and geode-formations--and he took it literally, covering the entire floor of the venue in salt crystals (though not the best for heels). And for added drama, smoke machines rolled out a continuous haze of fog during the show.

Why we love this collection: It was all about the geode-inspired swirls (the same one featured on the invite), which was seen punctuated throughout the entire collection in one shape or form, whether it was through prints, embroidery or cut-outs. While most pieces stayed on-theme, florescent hues, fringe detailing and iridescent fabrics broke the mold.

MORE:

• Fashion Week: InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman's View From the Front Row

• All the Fashion Week News You Need To Know

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 4