Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Andrea Cheng
Sep 09, 2013 @ 10:05 pm

Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Location: 360 33rd St

What was it like: The designer was inspired by the Earth, raw landscapes and geode-formations--and he took it literally, covering the entire floor of the venue in salt crystals (though not the best for heels). And for added drama, smoke machines rolled out a continuous haze of fog during the show.

Why we love this collection: It was all about the geode-inspired swirls (the same one featured on the invite), which was seen punctuated throughout the entire collection in one shape or form, whether it was through prints, embroidery or cut-outs. While most pieces stayed on-theme, florescent hues, fringe detailing and iridescent fabrics broke the mold.

Antique white scuba leather top with striped jacquard back, midnight striped jacquard pencil trouser, black-and-white crackled lambskin 'Wednesday' flap shoulder bag and powder 'Cosmic' high heel sandal
Antique white geode embroidered sweatshirt, dune double box folded skirt, new wave sunglasses 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow, black 'Cosmic' high heel sandal
Ivory geode embroidered jacquard flounce dress, natural 'Cosmic' high heel sandal
Antique white & dune trapeze polo shirt, black geode lightning silk wide-leg trouser, new wave sunglasses 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow, black 'Isabella' high heel sandal
Lapis cracked metallic suede sleeveless shirt with foil detail, black classic pencil trouser, new wave sunglasses 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow, black 'Wednesday' cosmetic crossbody and natural 'Cosmic' high heel sandal
Antique white trapeze polo shirt, cream patchwork raffia wide leg pant, black 'Wednesday' large boston satchel, black 'Cosmic' high heel mule
Pink abstract woodgrain jacquard kimono motorcycle jacket, antique white silk sleeveless top, natural psychedelic woodgrain classic pencil trouser, powder & black open-toe 'Darwin' loafer
Natural psychedelic woodgrain vest with raw seam detail, white collarless shirt dress with convertible back, bang bang black sunglasses 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow, powder & black open-toe 'Darwin' loafer
Dark teal terrain cloque sleeveless top with abstract neckline, lemon abstract jacquard classic pencil trouser, ebony & powder 'Darwin' loafer
Honeydew terrain cloque sleeveless top with abstract neckline, honeydew terrain cloque mini skirt, white & black 'Darwin' loafer

