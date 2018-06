GET THE LOOK: "We parted hair on the side and pulled it into a ponytail. We wrapped sections of hair around long, cylindrical sponges to make the bun. It was inspired by the '40s and updated for 2008," says Aveda hairstylist Odile Gilbert.INSIDER TRICK: Gilbert suggests making a simple low side bun or ponytail to make the look wearable off the runway. Tame flyaways with Aveda Control hairspray.BUY ONLINE NOW: Aveda Control hairspray , $24-Polly BlitzerCheck out yesterday's Runway Look of the Day!