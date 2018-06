The Prettiest Pictures from Backstage at Prabal Gurung During #NYFW

Prabal Gurung (pronounced: PRUH-bul GOOH-roong) holds one of the hottest tickets in town. And for good reason. The designer has built his brand on crafting beautiful pieces beloved by A-list stars and one First Lady (Michelle Obama). For his spring/summer 2015 show, Gurung strung together a stunning collection that transported show-goers to the Himalayan mountains of his native Nepal with a collage of scenic prints, sporty trekking pants, and a color palette of aquas and purples.

But how did that all come to be? We got backstage access and chronicled the makings of a Prabal Gurung show with the prettiest snaps, from stunning camera-ready models to close-ups that zero in on exquisite detailing.

Relive the Prabal Gurung show with our stunning photo diary of everything that went on behind the scenes.