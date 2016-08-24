Paris Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Leighton Meester - Camilla Belle - Louis Vuitton - Paris Fashion Week
Camilla Belle and Leighton Meester
After catching the Louis Vuitton runway show, a ladylike Camilla Belle met back up with a rocker-chic Leighton Meester (both in Louis Vuitton) at the launch of the brand's fine jewelry collection, L'Ame du Voyage-created by jewelry designer Lorenz Baumer.
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Freida Pinto - Louis Vuitton - Paris Fashion Week
Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto was a standout in a bold blue Louis Vuitton ensemble at the brand's Spring/Summer 2010 fashion show. The actress shared the front row with stars like Katy Perry, Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle and Catherine Deneuve.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Jessica Stroup - Vivienne Westwood - Paris Fashion Week
Jessica Stroup
90210 star Jessica Stroup made an uber-chic appearance in a red satin minidress, Le Vian diamond bracelets and a Sutra diamond ring at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show.
Frederic Nebinger/Abaca
Katy Perry - John Galliano - Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry
Katy Perry went all out in a pink striped gown with floral appliques at the John Galliano fashion show. The singer was accompanied by actor, and rumored new boyfriend, Russell Brand (not shown).
SplashNewsOnline.com
Zoe Saldana - Marc Jacobs - Louis Vuitton - Paris Fashion Week
Zoe Saldana and Marc Jacobs
Zoe Saldana braved the crowd backstage to congratulate designer Marc Jacobs on his Spring/Summer 2010 collection for Louis Vuitton. After a quick outfit change, the Star Trek star headed to the launch party in honor of Vuitton's fine jewelry line, L'Ame du Voyage.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Renee Zellweger - Miu Miu - Paris Fashion Week
Renee Zellweger
Could Renee Zellweger be cheating on Carolina Herrera? The Oscar-winner, who has been wearing Herrera looks exclusively as of late, watched as models with mile-long braids showed off the looks from Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2010 collection.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Nelly Furtado - Dita Von Teese - Elie Saab
Nelly Furtado and Dita Von Teese
Opposites attract in the front row at Elie Saab as a white-dress wearing Nelly Furtado caught the show alongside a black-clad Dita Von Teese.
Tony Barson/WireImage
Rose Byrne - Chloe - Paris Fashion Week
Rose Byrne
Damages star Rose Byrne stepped out of the Hotel Ritz in Paris looking chic in head-to-toe Chloe. The Aussie actress was on her way to see the brand's Spring/Summer 2010 fashion show.
Lorenzo Santini/FilmMagic
Lily Allen - Chanel - Paris Fashion Week
Lily Allen
The British singer and face of Chanel's fall accessory line performed for a super-fashionable crowd, that included Prince and Rihanna, at the brand's countryside-themed Spring/Summer 2010 runway show.
Tony Barson/WireImage
Rihanna - Chanel - Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna
Rihanna flashed her jewel-encrusted Double C muff while striking a serious pose in front of a giant haystack at the Chanel show. The rural scene also included a two-story barn, ladders and flower garland.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Karl Lagerfeld - Katy Perry - Paris Fashion Week
Karl Lagerfeld with Katy Perry
After glamming up the front row at Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2010 fashion show, Katy Perry headed backstage and greeted the designer with a congratulatory hug. While in Paris, the pop star also took in the Jean Paul Gautier show.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow - Stella McCartney - Paris Fashion Week
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow showed fashion loyalty as she arrived at long-time friend Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2010 fashion show at the Palais De Tokyo.
Tony Barson/Getty Images
Rihanna - Givenchy - Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna
Paris Fashion Week's busiest star made yet another appearance-in all-black of course-at the Givenchy fashion show. So far, Rihanna has been spotted at Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gautier, Christian Dior, Balmain and Gareth Pugh.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan - Emanuel Ungaro - paris fashion week
Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan proudly hit the runway with Spanish designer Estralla Archs at the Emanuel Ungaro runway show after debuting her first collection as the brand's new artistic advisor.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rihanna - Christian Dior - Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna
Rihanna put her stamp on ladylike style at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer fashion show, adding gloves and a cocktail hat to her Dior Haute Couture embroidered dress and black crocodile bag. The singer was also spotted shopping looks for her next album cover at Balmain and Gareth Pugh.
INF Photo
Lindsay Lohan - Paris Fashion Week
Lindsay Lohan
The actress and newly appointed design consultant for Emanuel Ungaro made a fashionable appearance at a Vogue party in the City of Light.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Dita von Teese - Christian Dior - Paris Fashion Week
Dita Von Teese
After performing for a star-studded crowd at an amfAR benefit in Milan, Dita Von Teese continued on to Paris for the Christian Dior show, wearing a black leather suit and leopard-print bag by Dior.
Francois Durand/Getty
Bruce Willis - Emma Heming - Christian Dior - Paris Fashion Week
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Happily married couple Bruce Willis and Emma Heming (in a Dior dress and jacket) made a dapper pair in matching black and grey ensembles at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer fashion show.
Sipa Press
