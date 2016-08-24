Paris Fashion Week

InStyle.com
Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Lanvin, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Lanvin
With his latest collection, Alber Elbaz added candy-bright embellishments to his signature orchidaceous separates. Classic sheaths shimmered with sequins and oversized statement necklaces were '60s Pop pretty.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Chloe, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Chloe
In her first outing as head designer for Chloe, Hannah MacGibbon gave good girl. Suits and dresses alike were trimmed with standout scallops, while sundresses were subtly sexy with skin-revealing ruffles. The all-solids collection mixed shining leather shorts with voluminous blouses and slouchy jackets in shades of apricot, navy and burnt umber.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Alexander McQueen, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Alexander McQueen
Ready your credit cards, wood nymphs! Alexander McQueen's latest collection borrowed the beauty of nature through soft organic shapes rendered in floral and wood-grain prints. Leggy looks for evening included shining, hourglass-inducing minidresses and ethereal embroidered frocks.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Hermes, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Report, Spring 2009
pinterest
Hermes
Stephanie Seymour and Naomi Campbell led the cowgirl parade at Jean Paul Gaultier's latest outing for Hermes. Old West-inspired suede separates were trimmed with fringe and mixed with dark denim. Easy after-dark looks included catwalk-sweeping shirtdresses and sleek little black dresses.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Viktor & Rolf, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Reports, Spring 2009
pinterest
Viktor & Rolf
Alien beauty Shalom Harlow was the sole model for Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2009 collection, courtesy of a digital video presentation. The supermodel summoned up otherworldly glam in crystal-studded striped minidresses, graphic print stockings and color-block metallic shoes.
Courtesy of Victor and Rolf
Elie Saab, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Report, Spring 2009
pinterest
Elie Saab
This season, Elie Saab turned out a cupcake of a collection in frosting shades of blush, lavender, lemon and violet. Ultra-feminine taffeta suits were trimmed in stiff ruffles, while sequined shifts came paired with matching jackets. For evening, flowing gowns brought a hint of the boudoir to a very sweet lineup.
Nathalie Lagnea/Catwalking/Getty Images
Valentino, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Report, Spring 2009
pinterest
Valentino
Mod met medieval in Alessandra Facchinetti's final collection for Valentino. Shorts suits, chiffon gowns and satin shifts were all encrusted with heavy coiled embroidery, while empire-waist evening gowns were paired with flat, jewel-toned slippers, perfect for today's on-the-go princesses.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Louis Vuitton
For his third collection of the season, designer Marc Jacobs turned out a global mix of clean separates and bombastic accessories at Louis Vuitton. Trim mini-trenches were paired with hip-high skirts, sweaters layered over oxfords and pieced jackets tossed over sheer tanks. The accessories story was bold and beautiful, including shoulder-dusting earrings, waist-cinchers and embellished sandals, all in autumnal tones of rust, saffron and persimmon.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Chanel, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Chanel
For Spring 2009, Karl Lagerfeld painted a ladylike picture-signature tweed suits were embellished with strands of beads and spectator pumps were trimmed in marabou. For after dark, Lagerfeld offered jumpsuits with flamenco-style sleeves and shimmering Easter Parade pastel florals.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Miu Miu, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Miu Miu
Wear and tear was made beautiful in Miuccia Prada's latest outing for Miu Miu. Mosaic prints got glossings of graffiti and pretty pleated dresses were distressed with holes. Pencil skirts had pleated peplums fit for Prada's modern goddesses.
Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images
Giambattista Valli, Paris Fashion Week Runway
pinterest
Giambattista Valli
This collection was tailor-made for Hollywood starlets like Natalie Portman, who watched the show from the front row. The silhouettes came in the form of '50s-inspired party dresses, peplum jackets, pencil skirts and daytime sheaths. The romantic evening looks that ended the show were embellished with couture-like details, including frothy tulle ballgowns perfectly suited for the red carpet or a trip down the aisle.
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images
Yves Saint Laurent, Paris Fashion Week Runway
pinterest
Yves Saint Laurent
Stefano Pilati's spring lineup was loosely Japanese-inspired and purely Parisian chic. The smartly tailored looks included zip-front dresses, sheer tops and belted suits. The season's standouts were the wardrobe-staple LBDs and must-have latticework leather heels that are sure to be a hit with YSL's most fashionable Hollywood fans.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Stella McCartney, Paris Fashion Week Runway
pinterest
Stella McCartney
McCartney's effortless-looking lineup had a sexy attitude for spring. The collection of key pieces included silk jumpsuits-that came down the runway in short and long versions-signature oversized knits, classic menswear-inspired jackets and racy cocktail dresses. The designer dedicated the show to her family, including her dad, Paul McCartney, who was seen smiling proudly in the front row.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Sonia Rykiel, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Sonia Rykiel
The legendary Parisian designer celebrated her 40th year in fashion with a late-night dinner and runway show. The all-star crowd (including Emma Watson and Dita von Teese) looked on as Rykiel presented a spring collection of brightly-colored dresses, signature striped knits and easy-to-wear jackets. After the show, her daughter announced, "A birthday without a surprise isn't a birthday,” and out came 30 tribute looks designed by some of fashion's biggest names like Martin Margiela, Lanvin’s Alber Albaz, Rodarte and Jean Paul Gaultier.
IMaxTree
Emanuel Ungaro, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Emanuel Ungaro
Designer Esteban Cortazar's sophomore collection for Ungaro was inspired by his artist father. The vibrant lineup-perfect for hot climates-included sexy, Spanish-inspired dresses, peasant blouses, painterly floral prints and Panama hats on every look.
IMaxTree
Dries Van Noten, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Dries Van Noten
The ultra-wearable spring lineup included breezy silk tops and dresses, loose-fitting pants and shorts, and versatile blazers. The evening looks felt elegantly casual, and the white shirt and gold textured skirt (at left) could easily take you from workday to date-night. The polished collection was perfectly styled with strappy heels, statement jewelry, rounded sunglasses and clutch bags.
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images
Givenchy
pinterest
Givenchy
Designer Ricardo Tisci’s latest collection was inspired by the American Southwest. The sexy lineup of applique mini-dresses, crisp shirts, and skintight pants came in a clean color palette of mostly nude, black and white. The tough-cowgirl looks were topped off with bow headbands, diamond brooches in the shape of a sheriff's badge and the soon-to-be-coveted peep-toe cowboy boots.
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images
Christian Lacroix, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Christian Lacroix
Lacroix presented a collection of couture-meets-street clothes-a nod to his 1980s heyday. Included in the mix were jeweled pants and capes, dramatically ruffled dresses, Edwardian-inspired jackets and big, crimped hairstyles. The standout draped frocks in mismatched, vibrant prints that were topped off with giant Carrie Bradshaw-worthy flower corsages, looked as though they could have walked off the set of Sex and the City.
Tony Barson/Getty Images; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Balenciaga, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Balenciaga
With special guest Salma Hayek looking on, designer Nicolas Ghesquiere presented a futuristic collection with a mix of asymmetrical draping and sharp structure in pale hues and metallics. The collection standouts include trimly tailored pants, iridescent metallic dresses and the sure-to-be-waitlisted square clutch bags carried by every model.
Courtesy of Balenciaga
Jean Paul Gaultier, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Jean Paul Gaultier
The legendary designer was yet again inspired by one of his musical muses: Madonna. After opening the show with a trio of modern dancers, models took to the runway mimicking their look in bodysuits, leotards and wrap dresses. The lineup also included silk slip dresses, exposed bra straps and revealing sheer items-Gaultier's signature underwear-as-outerwear look.
Courtesy of Gaultier
Balmain, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Report, Spring 2009
pinterest
Balmain
Christophe Decarnin channeled crazy sexy cool for his latest Balmain collection. Studded band jackets with stretched out shoulders were worn with bleached and pieced skinnies, while minidresses were trimmed with spiderwebs of spangles. And for after dark, tulle ballgowns were shredded and shaped for a provocative take on pretty.
IMaxTree
Nina Ricci, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, runway report
pinterest
Nina Ricci
Edwardian underpinnings seemed to be the inspiration for the latest collection by Olivier Theyskens. Peek-a-boo print dresses had sinuous seams, reminiscent of corseting. Cutaway gowns were rendered in light chiffon and layered under leg-of-mutton jackets for a disheveled, dressing-room effect.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Christian Dior by John Galliano, Spring 2009, Paris Fashion Week, Runway Report
pinterest
Christian Dior
For John Galliano, this season was a return to the glamazon. Front-row sitter Stephanie Seymour likely had an early 90's flashback when she caught sight of the wasp-waist minidresses and corset tops worn by this year's models. Galliano gave his sheers a hard edge with patent belts, inky leggings and high, stylized buns.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood, Paris Fashion Week, Spring 2009, Runway Report
pinterest
Vivienne Westwood
For her Spring 2009 collection, veteran designer Vivienne Westwood created a gypsy punk grab bag for nomad fashionistas. Sheer spiderweb knits were worn with low-slung tie-front trousers and loosely-draped dresses had an improvisatory feel. Westwood got especially inventive with textiles: day-glow plastic, pastel taffeta and tulle topped with elaborate cutout overlays.
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images
1 of 25

Advertisement
1 of 24 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Lanvin

With his latest collection, Alber Elbaz added candy-bright embellishments to his signature orchidaceous separates. Classic sheaths shimmered with sequins and oversized statement necklaces were '60s Pop pretty.
Advertisement
2 of 24 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Chloe

In her first outing as head designer for Chloe, Hannah MacGibbon gave good girl. Suits and dresses alike were trimmed with standout scallops, while sundresses were subtly sexy with skin-revealing ruffles. The all-solids collection mixed shining leather shorts with voluminous blouses and slouchy jackets in shades of apricot, navy and burnt umber.
3 of 24 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

Ready your credit cards, wood nymphs! Alexander McQueen's latest collection borrowed the beauty of nature through soft organic shapes rendered in floral and wood-grain prints. Leggy looks for evening included shining, hourglass-inducing minidresses and ethereal embroidered frocks.
Advertisement
4 of 24 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Hermes

Stephanie Seymour and Naomi Campbell led the cowgirl parade at Jean Paul Gaultier's latest outing for Hermes. Old West-inspired suede separates were trimmed with fringe and mixed with dark denim. Easy after-dark looks included catwalk-sweeping shirtdresses and sleek little black dresses.
Advertisement
5 of 24 Courtesy of Victor and Rolf

Viktor & Rolf

Alien beauty Shalom Harlow was the sole model for Viktor & Rolf's Spring 2009 collection, courtesy of a digital video presentation. The supermodel summoned up otherworldly glam in crystal-studded striped minidresses, graphic print stockings and color-block metallic shoes.
Advertisement
6 of 24 Nathalie Lagnea/Catwalking/Getty Images

Elie Saab

This season, Elie Saab turned out a cupcake of a collection in frosting shades of blush, lavender, lemon and violet. Ultra-feminine taffeta suits were trimmed in stiff ruffles, while sequined shifts came paired with matching jackets. For evening, flowing gowns brought a hint of the boudoir to a very sweet lineup.
Advertisement
7 of 24 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Valentino

Mod met medieval in Alessandra Facchinetti's final collection for Valentino. Shorts suits, chiffon gowns and satin shifts were all encrusted with heavy coiled embroidery, while empire-waist evening gowns were paired with flat, jewel-toned slippers, perfect for today's on-the-go princesses.
Advertisement
8 of 24 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton

For his third collection of the season, designer Marc Jacobs turned out a global mix of clean separates and bombastic accessories at Louis Vuitton. Trim mini-trenches were paired with hip-high skirts, sweaters layered over oxfords and pieced jackets tossed over sheer tanks. The accessories story was bold and beautiful, including shoulder-dusting earrings, waist-cinchers and embellished sandals, all in autumnal tones of rust, saffron and persimmon.
Advertisement
9 of 24 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Chanel

For Spring 2009, Karl Lagerfeld painted a ladylike picture-signature tweed suits were embellished with strands of beads and spectator pumps were trimmed in marabou. For after dark, Lagerfeld offered jumpsuits with flamenco-style sleeves and shimmering Easter Parade pastel florals.
Advertisement
10 of 24 Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

Miu Miu

Wear and tear was made beautiful in Miuccia Prada's latest outing for Miu Miu. Mosaic prints got glossings of graffiti and pretty pleated dresses were distressed with holes. Pencil skirts had pleated peplums fit for Prada's modern goddesses.
Advertisement
11 of 24 Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

This collection was tailor-made for Hollywood starlets like Natalie Portman, who watched the show from the front row. The silhouettes came in the form of '50s-inspired party dresses, peplum jackets, pencil skirts and daytime sheaths. The romantic evening looks that ended the show were embellished with couture-like details, including frothy tulle ballgowns perfectly suited for the red carpet or a trip down the aisle.
Advertisement
12 of 24 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Yves Saint Laurent

Stefano Pilati's spring lineup was loosely Japanese-inspired and purely Parisian chic. The smartly tailored looks included zip-front dresses, sheer tops and belted suits. The season's standouts were the wardrobe-staple LBDs and must-have latticework leather heels that are sure to be a hit with YSL's most fashionable Hollywood fans.
Advertisement
13 of 24 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Stella McCartney

McCartney's effortless-looking lineup had a sexy attitude for spring. The collection of key pieces included silk jumpsuits-that came down the runway in short and long versions-signature oversized knits, classic menswear-inspired jackets and racy cocktail dresses. The designer dedicated the show to her family, including her dad, Paul McCartney, who was seen smiling proudly in the front row.
Advertisement
14 of 24 IMaxTree

Sonia Rykiel

The legendary Parisian designer celebrated her 40th year in fashion with a late-night dinner and runway show. The all-star crowd (including Emma Watson and Dita von Teese) looked on as Rykiel presented a spring collection of brightly-colored dresses, signature striped knits and easy-to-wear jackets. After the show, her daughter announced, "A birthday without a surprise isn't a birthday,” and out came 30 tribute looks designed by some of fashion's biggest names like Martin Margiela, Lanvin’s Alber Albaz, Rodarte and Jean Paul Gaultier.
Advertisement
15 of 24 IMaxTree

Emanuel Ungaro

Designer Esteban Cortazar's sophomore collection for Ungaro was inspired by his artist father. The vibrant lineup-perfect for hot climates-included sexy, Spanish-inspired dresses, peasant blouses, painterly floral prints and Panama hats on every look.
Advertisement
16 of 24 Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Dries Van Noten

The ultra-wearable spring lineup included breezy silk tops and dresses, loose-fitting pants and shorts, and versatile blazers. The evening looks felt elegantly casual, and the white shirt and gold textured skirt (at left) could easily take you from workday to date-night. The polished collection was perfectly styled with strappy heels, statement jewelry, rounded sunglasses and clutch bags.
Advertisement
17 of 24 Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Givenchy

Designer Ricardo Tisci’s latest collection was inspired by the American Southwest. The sexy lineup of applique mini-dresses, crisp shirts, and skintight pants came in a clean color palette of mostly nude, black and white. The tough-cowgirl looks were topped off with bow headbands, diamond brooches in the shape of a sheriff's badge and the soon-to-be-coveted peep-toe cowboy boots.
Advertisement
18 of 24 Tony Barson/Getty Images; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Christian Lacroix

Lacroix presented a collection of couture-meets-street clothes-a nod to his 1980s heyday. Included in the mix were jeweled pants and capes, dramatically ruffled dresses, Edwardian-inspired jackets and big, crimped hairstyles. The standout draped frocks in mismatched, vibrant prints that were topped off with giant Carrie Bradshaw-worthy flower corsages, looked as though they could have walked off the set of Sex and the City.
Advertisement
19 of 24 Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga

With special guest Salma Hayek looking on, designer Nicolas Ghesquiere presented a futuristic collection with a mix of asymmetrical draping and sharp structure in pale hues and metallics. The collection standouts include trimly tailored pants, iridescent metallic dresses and the sure-to-be-waitlisted square clutch bags carried by every model.
Advertisement
20 of 24 Courtesy of Gaultier

Jean Paul Gaultier

The legendary designer was yet again inspired by one of his musical muses: Madonna. After opening the show with a trio of modern dancers, models took to the runway mimicking their look in bodysuits, leotards and wrap dresses. The lineup also included silk slip dresses, exposed bra straps and revealing sheer items-Gaultier's signature underwear-as-outerwear look.
Advertisement
21 of 24 IMaxTree

Balmain

Christophe Decarnin channeled crazy sexy cool for his latest Balmain collection. Studded band jackets with stretched out shoulders were worn with bleached and pieced skinnies, while minidresses were trimmed with spiderwebs of spangles. And for after dark, tulle ballgowns were shredded and shaped for a provocative take on pretty.
Advertisement
22 of 24 Eric Ryan/Getty Images

Nina Ricci

Edwardian underpinnings seemed to be the inspiration for the latest collection by Olivier Theyskens. Peek-a-boo print dresses had sinuous seams, reminiscent of corseting. Cutaway gowns were rendered in light chiffon and layered under leg-of-mutton jackets for a disheveled, dressing-room effect.
Advertisement
23 of 24 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Christian Dior

For John Galliano, this season was a return to the glamazon. Front-row sitter Stephanie Seymour likely had an early 90's flashback when she caught sight of the wasp-waist minidresses and corset tops worn by this year's models. Galliano gave his sheers a hard edge with patent belts, inky leggings and high, stylized buns.
Advertisement
24 of 24 Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood

For her Spring 2009 collection, veteran designer Vivienne Westwood created a gypsy punk grab bag for nomad fashionistas. Sheer spiderweb knits were worn with low-slung tie-front trousers and loosely-draped dresses had an improvisatory feel. Westwood got especially inventive with textiles: day-glow plastic, pastel taffeta and tulle topped with elaborate cutout overlays.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!