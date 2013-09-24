Milan Fashion Week Wrap-Up: Favorite Moments and Runway Looks

We're in the homestretch of fashion month, with yesterday as the last day of Milan Fashion Week. But before we dive into the Paris spring/summer 2014 shows, let's take a breather to appreciate our favorite moments and looks from Italy's fashion capital. At Gucci, Frida Giannini demonstrated the art of "meshing" glamor and athleticism in one gown (and yes, mesh was one of the fabrics). Karl Lagerfeld didn't stop short of spectacular at Fendi, combining a genius medley of sheer fabric, shine and sheared fur in one look. And to really drive home the theme of "light," light radiated through cascading waterfall that served as the backdrop. Another favorite moment? For Moschino's 30-year anniversary show, iconic models, like Pat Cleveland, Jodie Kidd, Alek Wek and more, strutted down in vintage Moschino. InStyle Market Director Wendy Wallace called it, "A really fun flashback," especially with singer Gloria Gaynor performing "I Am What I Am." Click to see the 5 looks that topped InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's "Look of the Day" list.

