Milan Fashion Week Wrap-Up: Favorite Moments and Runway Looks

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 24, 2013 @ 2:34 pm

We're in the homestretch of fashion month, with yesterday as the last day of Milan Fashion Week. But before we dive into the Paris spring/summer 2014 shows, let's take a breather to appreciate our favorite moments and looks from Italy's fashion capital. At Gucci, Frida Giannini demonstrated the art of "meshing" glamor and athleticism in one gown (and yes, mesh was one of the fabrics). Karl Lagerfeld didn't stop short of spectacular at Fendi, combining a genius medley of sheer fabric, shine and sheared fur in one look. And to really drive home the theme of "light," light radiated through cascading waterfall that served as the backdrop. Another favorite moment? For Moschino's 30-year anniversary show, iconic models, like Pat Cleveland, Jodie Kidd, Alek Wek and more, strutted down in vintage Moschino. InStyle Market Director Wendy Wallace called it, "A really fun flashback," especially with singer Gloria Gaynor performing "I Am What I Am." Click to see the 5 looks that topped InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary's "Look of the Day" list.

MORE:
Melissa Rubini's MFW Photo Diary
75 That Moments That Made our NYFW
NYFW Mani Trends: Crisp Lines

1 of 5 Imaxtree

Gucci

"A gown at once ultra glamorous and sporty, this sleek halter has a mesh 't-shirt.'" -Cindy Weber Clear, InStyle Fashion Director
Advertisement
2 of 5 Imaxtree

Fendi

"A stunning combination of sheer fabric, shine, and sheared fur in a checkerboard pattern." -Cindy Weber Clear, InStyle Fashion Director
3 of 5 Imaxtree

Jil Sander

"Minimal chic at its best! Jil Sander's white coat has the ease of a dress. Worn over the new pant length with a sliver of midriff discreetly showing, the look represents a fresh, modern take on tailoring." -Cindy Weber Cleary, InStyle Fashion Director
Advertisement
4 of 5 Imaxtree

Marni

"Love this sophisticated yet sporty jacket and midi-length skirt." -Cindy Weber Cleary, InStyle Fashion Director
Advertisement
5 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images

Giorgio Armani

"A highlight of Giorgio Armani's lovely Spring 2014 collection: This pretty pastel halter. Easy, breezy..." -Cindy Weber Cleary, InStyle Fashion Director

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!