NYFW Designers Tell Us: How I Spent My Summer

Today officially marks the first day of New York Fashion Week. For the fashion industry, that means a weeklong immersion in all things fashion, from shuttling between studio locations to dissecting spring/summer 2015 collections and spotting newborn trends. But before we jump ahead to next season, we've traveled back in time with 10 New York designers who gave us an exclusive, rather intimate glimpse into their summer.

Tory Burch traveled up and down the Amalfi Coast of Southern Italy with her sons and spent the days outdoors, boating, fishing, and swimming. Rachel Zoe also logged in quality family time—one afternoon was spent with hubby Rodger Berman and son Skyler at a polo match. And Tom Mora, the womenswear designer for J. Crew, soaked up the sun on the divine beaches of Ibiza.

But even in their downtime, there's no rest for the creatively wired. Oftentimes during interviews, designers say they take inspiration from life, from anything and everything that surrounds them—summer travels included. Peter Som captured a scenic snap of sailboats, but not before picking up on its impactful primary colors. Mara Hoffman used the Californian desert sun to her full advantage and shot a moment that epitomized "light, love and peace."

From a relaxing getaway to the Hamptons to family trips to Disneyland, peek into their personal lives like you've never seen before.