#NYFW Designers Tell Us: How I Spent My Summer

Today officially marks the first day of New York Fashion Week. For the fashion industry, that means a weeklong immersion in all things fashion, from shuttling between studio locations to dissecting spring/summer 2015 collections and spotting newborn trends. But before we jump ahead to next season, we've traveled back in time with 10 New York designers who gave us an exclusive, rather intimate glimpse into their summer.

Tory Burch traveled up and down the Amalfi Coast of Southern Italy with her sons and spent the days outdoors, boating, fishing, and swimming. Rachel Zoe also logged in quality family time—one afternoon was spent with hubby Rodger Berman and son Skyler at a polo match. And Tom Mora, the womenswear designer for J. Crew, soaked up the sun on the divine beaches of Ibiza.

But even in their downtime, there's no rest for the creatively wired. Oftentimes during interviews, designers say they take inspiration from life, from anything and everything that surrounds them—summer travels included. Peter Som captured a scenic snap of sailboats, but not before picking up on its impactful primary colors. Mara Hoffman used the Californian desert sun to her full advantage and shot a moment that epitomized "light, love and peace."

From a relaxing getaway to the Hamptons to family trips to Disneyland, peek into their personal lives like you've never seen before.

Tory Burch

"Italy is one of my favorite countries. I remember traveling there with my parents growing up and now I take my boys. This summer we went to the Amalfi coast and spent every day outdoors, boating, fishing and swimming."
Tory Burch

"San Fruttuoso Abbey is tucked away in a small cove surrounded by beautiful greenery. Overlooking the beach, I loved the contrast of the colorful sunbathers against the neutral sand and stone."
Tory Burch

"The amazing dessert table at Il Riccio in Capri. The only thing that topped the food was the view of the Tyrrhenian Sea from the cliff-top terrace."
Rachel Zoe

"An afternoon with my boys at the polo match."
Rachel Zoe

"My view in the Hamptons every day...dream!"
Rachel Zoe

"Early evening jam sessions at Wölffer Winery with my angels."
Rachel Zoe

"Heading to Sagaponack Beach in their matching raffia hats for the drum circle-it's a Monday night tradition that Skyler loves to do with his Papa."
Peter Som

"#red #yellow #blue #primarycolors" the designer tells us of his summer inspirations.
Peter Som

"There is no place else I would rather be but here! #weekend #pool"
Peter Som

"Seeing stripes in the #Hamptons."
Peter Som

"Tomato time means it's SUMMER! Add burrata and basil and I'm set! #yum"
Peter Som

"This way to a perfect summer weekend. #privet #gardens #hamptons"
Mara Hoffman

"Light, love, and peace in the California desert."
Mara Hoffman

"My little dude, Joaquin, pushing his papa in a hammock in our backyard."
Mara Hoffman

"My little merman in our outdoor bathtub."
Mara Hoffman

"Family trip to Disneyland-so excited to meet our fave, Tigger."
Wes Gordon

"I went to see Katy Perry's concert at Madison Square Garden (and earned major big-brother points for bringing my sister). It was a blast-thank you, Johnny! (Johnny Wujek, Perry's stylist)."
Wes Gordon

"My team and I went on a 'field trip' to see the Jeff Koons exhibit at the Whitney. It's an awesome retrospective and, since it's the final major Whitney show in the Breuer building, a must-see."
Wes Gordon

"We escaped for a few days to Belize, which is incredibly beautiful. I read, sketched, and swam. It was perfect. The snorkeling and diving in Belize is legendary-here is a picture I took of a sea turtle."
Jennifer Fisher

"Given the fact that my summer was child-free for a few weeks, and I was still in the process of finishing construction on my new Fifth Avenue flagship store, my husband and I spent many nights at Mr. Chows having long amazing dinners with friends."
Jennifer Fisher

"The one amazing trip we went on was to St Barths with the kids and our close friends. The amazing beach days were the highlight of my summer."
Jennifer Fisher

"With the store finally open, I spent many days working to make it just right for our customers."
Jennifer Fisher

"My one weekend in the Hamptons was spent cooking and hanging with close friends. My signature summer salad with corn, shrimp, and avocado was a daily request."
Rebecca Taylor

"Dinner is served!"
Rebecca Taylor

"We had a family outing to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden as soon as it was warm enough to wander there without a jacket. This lavender patch was one of my favorite spots."
Rebecca Taylor

"Most weekends this summer were spent at our home on Shelter Island. Dining alfresco without the crowds of NYC? Yes, please!"
Tom Mora (J.Crew)

"The amazing sunset in San Miguel, Ibiza."
Tom Mora (J.Crew)

"A sweet old man gave us this umbrella. The beach in Formentera was so relaxing, we just camped out under this beach umbrella every day!"
Tom Mora (J.Crew)

"The perfect view-the beaches in Ibiza are truly some of the best in the world."
Tom Mora (J.Crew)

"I thought this rope motorcycle was fantastic. I came across it in Es Cavallet, Ibiza."
Gilles Mendel (J. Mendel)

"I love summer in the city. One of my favorite things to do is to go antiquing at the Williamsburg Flea Market. This was taken close by."
Gilles Mendel (J. Mendel)

"I spent the first part of July in Aigua Blava, Spain, where I used to spend every summer growing up. Here I am with my children, Sacha and Chloe, sitting in the garden of the very same house I used to stay in with my own parents. It was like I'd never left!"
Gilles Mendel (J. Mendel)

"No summer is complete without a trip out East to Montauk's Clam and Chowder House. A pile of steamers, some grilled tuna and fresh corn, and I'm a happy man."
Pamela Love

"In the summertime, the ocean is my favorite place to be. I take every chance I get to make it out to California. Otherwise, I’ll be in Montauk!"
Pamela Love

"We let our grass get a little too long this summer, but it's great for photo shoots in my awesome new Mara Hoffman bathing suit!"
Pamela Love

"Cowboy hats and aviators are a must in the summertime!"
Pamela Love

"Kiddie pools are another must to beat the heat."
Pamela Love

"I love Brooklyn in the summer, especially all of the classic cars that come out to play."

