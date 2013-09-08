Only On InStyle! We got a Sneak Peek of the Tibi Spring 2014 Collection Before It Hit the Runway

The spring/summer 2014 season marked the 17th show for Amy Smilovic, designer and founder of the beloved fashion brand Tibi. Three days before her collection was due to showcase at NYFW (Saturday, September 7), we were invited to glimpse at her new designs and chat about her inspiration: Travel. "We refer to (the collection) as 'Asia to Arizona,' because it starts in the rice paddies of Bali and you end up in the Arizona desert," she told InStyle.com "It's about the grittiness of getting to your destination and what it's like getting there. A lot of the prints are distressed, oil-stained or dip-dyed. The collection represents the journey of getting there." Her line-up begins with a more rustic vibe that ends with "fresh, clean, bright, happy" looks. Click through to see all the behind-the-scenes shots and read about her process, lessons learned from her years as a designer, and regrets.

