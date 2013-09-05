Tadashi Shoji Gives InStyle a VIP Tour of His Spring 2014 Looks Before They Hit the Runway

Alex Reside for Instyle.com
Andrea Cheng
Sep 05, 2013 @ 3:07 pm

Tadashi Shoji just presented his spring/summer 2014 runway show at New York Fashion Week about an hour ago, so we can officially talk about our visit to his studio two days ago. We popped by the designer's showroom to chat about his inspiration, the process and his nerves—or lack thereof. "I'm very calm," he told InStyle.com, nonchalantly. But he was excited to share the story and thought process behind his sugary collection of 38 looks, which encompassed the prettiest pastel shades, intricate embroidery and layers upon layers of lace. The concept behind his collection revolves around the idea of a "sweet liberation," a movement that celebrates femininity. "In the '80s, women had to fight in a man’s world. Women now are self-confident. It's time for sweetness to come out," he told InStyle.com. But instead of solely relying on lace, tulle and organza to inject "sweetness", Shoji used modern-day fabrics like neoprene and silver chain-ring detailing to bring his designs to new heights. Click the photo to take an exclusive look at all the details, his original sketches and more.

1 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

On His Inspiration

"It was 'sweet liberation,' not the women’s liberation in the '60s," Shoji told InStyle.com "In the '80s, women had to fight in a man’s world. Women now are self-confident. It's time for sweetness to come out. That's the reason we have sweet colors and layers and layers of lace over other fabrics."
2 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Model Board

Two days before his spring/summer 2014 show, Shoji said he was "very calm. Every season, I'm more and more calm; the stressful times are over. Right now, we have 18 girls and it's a puzzle: who goes where and which dress."
3 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The fittings

And the kind of women he wants to see in his dresses? "Women who are confident with who she is. If I can help them, I'm happy."
4 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The process

"The preparation of the fabric took the most time. After an idea of the designs and fabrics, we sent it to the mill. They gave us small samples of embroidery. If I liked it, we dyed the fabric. The process took two to three months."
5 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Edited-Out Pieces

With only 38 looks reserved for the runway, many of Shoji's pieces were cut from the show.
6 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Many Layers of Fabric

"This one has 5 different fabrics in the collaging. Underneath is sequined fabric over neoprene. So, there's neoprene, sequins and embroidery."
7 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Makeup and Hair Inspiration

"For hair, we're thinking one side-part and loose. For makeup, it'll be very natural. It’ll be very pretty, I think."
8 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Sweet Effect

"We're known for sexy dresses, but I’m tired of that. The collaging of fabrics, the white organza and layered fabrics create a softness. I wanted everything soft, soft, soft."
9 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

From Sketch to Reality

Shoji showed us the original sketch of the dress, which also happened to be one of the dresses the model was trying on for the fitting.
10 of 10 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

It's All In the Details

"We used sequins, chains and rhinestones," Shoji pointed out, which was also based off his original sketch.

