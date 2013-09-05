Tadashi Shoji Gives InStyle a VIP Tour of His Spring 2014 Looks Before They Hit the Runway

Tadashi Shoji just presented his spring/summer 2014 runway show at New York Fashion Week about an hour ago, so we can officially talk about our visit to his studio two days ago. We popped by the designer's showroom to chat about his inspiration, the process and his nerves—or lack thereof. "I'm very calm," he told InStyle.com, nonchalantly. But he was excited to share the story and thought process behind his sugary collection of 38 looks, which encompassed the prettiest pastel shades, intricate embroidery and layers upon layers of lace. The concept behind his collection revolves around the idea of a "sweet liberation," a movement that celebrates femininity. "In the '80s, women had to fight in a man’s world. Women now are self-confident. It's time for sweetness to come out," he told InStyle.com. But instead of solely relying on lace, tulle and organza to inject "sweetness", Shoji used modern-day fabrics like neoprene and silver chain-ring detailing to bring his designs to new heights. Click the photo to take an exclusive look at all the details, his original sketches and more.

