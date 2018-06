NY Fashion Week Kickoff Parties

10 of 11 Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullen

Lazaro Hernandez, Leighton Meester and Jack McCollough

Leighton Meester joined Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at the Sundance Channel's premiere of The Day Before in N.Y.C. The four-part documentary follows the pair, along with designers like Karl Lagerfeld, in the final 36 hours leading up to their Fall 2009 season catwalk shows.



The Day Before premieres tonight at 10PM EST on the Sundance Channel.