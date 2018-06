NY Fashion Week Kickoff Parties

2 of 13 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Andre Benjamin, Stuart Townsend and Charlize Theron

Andre Benjamin added his name to the roster of celebrity designers with the launch of his new line, Benjamin Bixby, at Barneys in New York. Stuart Townsend and Charlize Theron (in Stella McCartney) showed their support for the Battle in Seattle star. "I think he's tremendously talented and has several passions," said Theron of the Outkast rapper. "I love people who have a love for life, go out and grab what they love and do it."