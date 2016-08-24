NY Fashion Week Kick-Off

To celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week, luxury jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels treated fashion forward celebrities like Demi Moore (in Lanvin) and Mischa Barton (in Roberto Cavalli) to a night in Paris to celebrate their collection of one of a kind baubles. N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein ballroom lit up with the sights of the City of Love and the sparkle of diamonds as the champagne flowed and the models warmed up for the week ahead.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Karen Santos/Startraks
Lake Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Though the tents at Bryant Park wouldn't open until the next morning, both Lake Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar were already feeling the frenzy of the week that lies ahead. "It gets kind of crazy!" said front row veteran Gellar, who paired her Chanel frock with a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels brooch. Still, Bell couldn't wait to join the crush of fashionistas. "I'm looking forward most to the Lynn Devon show," the actress said. "She is a friend of mine and I've seen her blossom as a designer."
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen seemed surprised by the glare of the photographers' flashbulbs, but soon joined the other guests to chill out inside the Hammerstein ballroom for a fashion show set against animated tableaux of Parisian landmarks. After the catwalking, topless dancers took to the stage to dazzle with dancing reminiscent of the French Folies Bergere.
Karen Santos/Startraks
Emmanuel Perrin and Eve
How do you shop for diamonds when you're famous? You let them come to you. "Van Cleef sent over a nice selection, but this was like, hands down I couldn't wear anything else," said Eve of her dazzling necklace. "This was the winner!" The rap star-looking chic in a basic black dress and hot red heels by Alexander McQueen-later took the chance to thank Van Cleef Americas President amp CEO Emmanuel Perrin for the luxe loan.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Demi Moore and Mischa Barton
Lake Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Though the tents at Bryant Park wouldn't open until the next morning, both Lake Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar were already feeling the frenzy of the week that lies ahead. "It gets kind of crazy!" said front row veteran Gellar, who paired her Chanel frock with a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels brooch. Still, Bell couldn't wait to join the crush of fashionistas. "I'm looking forward most to the Lynn Devon show," the actress said. "She is a friend of mine and I've seen her blossom as a designer."
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen seemed surprised by the glare of the photographers' flashbulbs, but soon joined the other guests to chill out inside the Hammerstein ballroom for a fashion show set against animated tableaux of Parisian landmarks. After the catwalking, topless dancers took to the stage to dazzle with dancing reminiscent of the French Folies Bergere.
Emmanuel Perrin and Eve
How do you shop for diamonds when you're famous? You let them come to you. "Van Cleef sent over a nice selection, but this was like, hands down I couldn't wear anything else," said Eve of her dazzling necklace. "This was the winner!" The rap star-looking chic in a basic black dress and hot red heels by Alexander McQueen-later took the chance to thank Van Cleef Americas President amp CEO Emmanuel Perrin for the luxe loan.
