NY Fashion Week Kick-Off

4 of 4 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emmanuel Perrin and Eve

How do you shop for diamonds when you're famous? You let them come to you. "Van Cleef sent over a nice selection, but this was like, hands down I couldn't wear anything else," said Eve of her dazzling necklace. "This was the winner!" The rap star-looking chic in a basic black dress and hot red heels by Alexander McQueen-later took the chance to thank Van Cleef Americas President amp CEO Emmanuel Perrin for the luxe loan.



DAILY COVERAGE! CHECK IN WITH INSTYLE.COM ALL WEEK FOR INSIDE ACCESS TO THE FASHION TENTS AND PARTIES, AND A PEEK AT THE CELEBS IN THE FRONT ROW!