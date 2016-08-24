NY Fashion Week Hot Spots

4 of 12 Courtesy of Highline

High Line

WHY IT’S HOT This former elevated railway that runs through part of Manhattan’s west side will open to the public as a promenade at the end of the year. However, guests at the 40th anniversary party for Calvin Klein will get to enjoy the space during the fashion week fete celebrating the design house’s past and future. Renowned architect John Pawson is creating an extraordinarily glamorous venue for the bash.



High Line promenade, from 34th St. to Gansevoort St., above 10th Ave.