NY Fashion Week Hot Spots

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
W Lounge
W Lounge
WHY IT’S HOT V.I.P. guests head backstage at the tents between shows to this plush lounge for complimentary Veuve Clicquot champagne and Max Brenner chocolates, or for a quick primp at the beauty bar. Last season’s guests included Fergie, Taylor Momsen and Tyra Banks.

W Lounge, the tents at Bryant Park, 42nd St. and Sixth Ave.
'wichcraft
'wichcraft
WHY IT’S HOT This soup, sandwich and salad joint is a great place for a quick lunch year-round in Bryant Park. During fashion week, a kiosk opens inside the tents, where servers prepare more than 10,000 shots of espresso! Other popular bites include their fantastic goat cheese sandwich with avocado, watercress and walnut pesto (available with or without the multigrain bread for this carb-conscious crowd).

‘wichcraft, Bryant Park, 42nd St. and Sixth Ave.
Bumble & Bumble
Bumble & Bumble
WHY IT’S HOT The Who's Who of the fashion world-designers, publicists, models, editors and It girls-flock to Bumble's Meatpacking District outpost for their fashion week blow-outs. The salon is known for creating looks that are never too "done." The salon also hosts emerging designers to show their collections in their huge space that overlooks the Hudson River.

Bumble amp Bumble, 212-521-6500, 415 W. 13th St.
High Line
High Line
WHY IT’S HOT This former elevated railway that runs through part of Manhattan’s west side will open to the public as a promenade at the end of the year. However, guests at the 40th anniversary party for Calvin Klein will get to enjoy the space during the fashion week fete celebrating the design house’s past and future. Renowned architect John Pawson is creating an extraordinarily glamorous venue for the bash.

High Line promenade, from 34th St. to Gansevoort St., above 10th Ave.
OZOcar
OZOcar
WHY IT’S HOT What's more fashionable than a chauffeured car? Cruising around town in a hybrid one. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Blythe Danner and Rachael Ray have gotten a ride with OZOcar, which has a fleet of eco-friendly vehicles, including Toyota Prius, Camry and Highlander models.

OZOcar, 866-696-5966
Dernier Cri
Dernier Cri
WHY IT’S HOT Sure, the looks that come down the runways are of utmost importance. But so are the styles worn by the shows’ attendees. While many VIPs borrow looks from the fashion houses, other fashionistas head downtown to this ultra-stylish retailer for unique pieces from brands such as Preen, Coming Soon, Isabel Marant and Trosman.

Dernier Cri, 212-242-6061, 869 Washington
Belle Fleur
Belle Fleur
WHY IT’S HOT This famed florist has developed a roster of clients over the years during fashion week that includes Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss and Carolina Herrera. It’s no wonder-they keep an exclusive database of all CFDA designers’ favorite flowers to send congratulatory bouquets that reflect their tastes and complement their latest collections.

Belle Fleur, 212-254-8703, 134 Fifth Ave.
Santos Party House
Santos Party House
WHY IT’S HOT This multi-level party space in downtown Manhattan will host a slew of after-parties as well as other art events throughout the week. Party-goers such as Hugh Grant, Kirsten Dunst, Zac Posen, Mischa Barton and Joy Bryant have hit this hot spot that doesn’t serve food, but has plenty of pours, including six local artisan beers on tap (a rarity in N.Y.C. clubs).

Santos Party House, 212-714-4646, 100 Lafayette St.
Rita Hazan Salon
Rita Hazan Salon
WHY IT’S HOT Whether you're looking for a blow-out, mani, pedi or makeup application, this one-stop beauty outpost (that hosts stars like Renee Zellweger and Jessica Simpson) is all about quality service in a jiff. The 6,000 square-foot salon is perched above Fifth Avenue and is WiFi-ready so editors can get work done while they get primped.

Rita Hazan Salon, 212-586-4343, 720 Fifth Ave.
Koi
Koi
WHY IT’S HOT There’s nothing like saving your tootsies from walking too far during this on-your-feet week! The proximity of tasty sushi outlet, Koi, makes it that much more appetizing for a sit-down lunch or dinner. The restaurant, housed in the Bryant Park Hotel across the street from the park, offers delectable bites, like the must-order crispy rice topped with spicy tuna.

Koi, 212-921-3330, 40 W. 40th St.
Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality
WHY IT’S HOT Stars like Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo and the Gossip Girl gang hit this Upper Eastside restaurant for a chill vibe and down-home grub. Owner Justin Timberlake is having the restaurant cater the William Rast fashion show (the line he owns with pal Trace Ayala), which will be held at the Roseland Ballroom in midtown. Southern Hospitality, 212-249-1001, 1460 2nd Ave.
Great Jones Spa
Great Jones Spa
WHY IT’S HOT When the week ends, it's time for some pampering. The glamorous set heads downtown to this relaxing oasis that boasts a three-story waterfall, palm trees, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and plunge pool that are at guests' disposal before and after they receive a relaxing treatment.

Great Jones Spa, 212-505-3185, 29 Great Jones St.
