NY Fashion Week: Day 7

1 of 12 JP Yim/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

"I love creating things and I've loved clothes since I was a little girl," said Jennifer Lopez of her inspirations for her new Just Sweet fashion line, which premiered at a surprise fashion week show at Eyebeam studios. While the models showed off the fun, flirty designs of the spring collection, it was Lopez herself who proved the best ambassador for her latest foray into the fashion world in a bright green mini from the line.



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Polly Blitzer