NY Fashion Week: Day 6

Athletes and entertainers came out to support basketball star(in Ralph Lauren Purple Label) as he hosted a cocktail party and shopping event at the Ralph Lauren Mansion on behalf of his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation. "LeBron is a cultural icon," said, who wore a Tom Ford suit, Ray-Ban shades and a diamond wedding band. "I've watched him since he was a high school student and to see what he's doing now, I have to support that." After congratulating(in a Ralph Lauren Black Label skirt and Ralph Lauren Collection belt) on her performance at the U.S. Open, the rapper bought a Ralph Lauren Purple Label basketball signed by James-with proceeds benefiting the cause.