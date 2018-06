NY Fashion Week: Day 6

5 of 13 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

After a long wait, music mogul and Phat Farm founder Russell Simmons, Carmen Electra, Elisha Cuthbert and Helena Christensen finally got a look at Marc Jacobs's spring line. "Celebrating Marc is a big deal," said Simmons. "I've watched him since the girls worked for free and he had no support. But in this industry, everybody loves him, so he has lots of support now. We love him and we come to celebrate him. Who else would we wait two and a half hours for?"