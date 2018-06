NY Fashion Week: Day 5

1 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Heidi Klum

Delightfully daring in one of her own designs, Project Runway superstar Heidi Klum celebrated her new Jordache capsule collection at Bloomingdale's in Manhattan. "My clothes are comfortable and wearable, not complicated," said Klum. "I did about 19 pieces, from jeans to leather jackets, tank tops to T-shirts with my signature clover on it." Later that night, the model mogul launched her designs on Stardoll with a bash at Marquee.



-With reporting by Grace Lee and Betony Toht