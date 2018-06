1 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Michael Kors and Jessica Simpson

"Every single piece made me smile, especially the bright colors," said Jessica Simpson, backstage after the Michael Kors Spring 2008 show. While Jessica caused a frenzy among waiting photographers, Bette Midler, enjoyed a little chill time in the W hotel lounge. Midler will wear Kors designs when she takes over for Celine Dion at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Polly Blitzer



