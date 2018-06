NY Fashion Week: Day 4

5 of 8 Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

Carmen Electra and Emmy Rossum

Carmen Electra and Emmy Rossum dressed the part in their lady-like dresses to watch the parade of fearlessly feminine designs at the Rebecca Taylor show. But while Rossum probably had her spring wardrobe in mind, Electra was actually in the middle of a workday, as host of Full Frontal Fashion all week. "It's a whole different experience being out there in the middle of the tents with everything that's going on," said Electra. "I've been here a bunch of times, but usually I see a show and leave right away. I've never spent this much time here and I'm learning as I go."