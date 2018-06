NY Fashion Week: Day 3

6 of 10 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Justin Timberlake and Trace Ayala

While the rest of his musical peers rocked the MTV VMAs on the West Coast, Justin Timberlake joined business partner, Trace Ayala in N.Y.C. to debut their Spring 2009 William Rast collection, sponsored by Blackberry Bold at the Roseland Ballroom. The duo's separate travels helped influence the ready-to-wear premium denim collection. "Both of us were in very different places this year traveling the world... and a lot of pictures were taken of things like old cars, guitars, and a lot of scenery and mountains," said Timberlake. "We drew from those things when we were conceptualizing the clothes."