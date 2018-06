NY Fashion Week: Day 2

1 of 10 Sara Jaye Weiss

Despite the rain, Leighton Meester helped friend Kira Plastinina host a private shopping event at the designer's SoHo store. While guests enjoyed milk shakes, burger sliders and candy bars while perusing the clothes, the Gossip Girl was busy taking pictures with fans and catching up with fellow actress Emma Roberts. Meester stole a moment to look through the designs herself: "It's up to the moment and very cool, and the best thing about it is it's affordable," she said. "Even though I get to wear really high-end designer items... in my daily life I would never be a snob about wearing a certain designer, and I feel so much better about my bank account when I don't spend everything on something that's just for fun!"



-With reporting by Polly Blizter, Grace Lee and Nakisha Williams