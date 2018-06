NY Fashion Week: Day 2

1 of 10 Gregory Pace/BEImages

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hilary Swank, Demi Moore and Clive Owen

The Miss Sixty show hit the jackpot with a front row line-up that included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hilary Swank, Demi Moore and Clive Owen. "I'm only in New York for the day and wanted to check it out," said Gyllenhaal of the show, while at the W Hotel's VIP Lounge. When it comes to fashion, the actress prefers high-waist pants to fitted jeans. "I love that kind of '40s look, and thank god I was pregnant for that skinny jeans thing because those never worked for me!"



-Bronwyn Barnes, reporting by Polly Blitzer



DAILY COVERAGE! CHECK IN WITH INSTYLE.COM ALL WEEK FOR INSIDE ACCESS TO THE FASHION TENTS AND PARTIES, AND A PEEK AT THE CELEBS IN THE FRONT ROW!