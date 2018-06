NY Fashion Week: Day 1

9 of 10 Jason Kempin/WireImage

Leighton Meester, Jason Wu and Allison Miller

Leighton Meester posed with designer Jason Wu and actress Allison Miller at the designer's fashion show at Exit Art in New York. "At Jason Wu I saw these really beautiful dresses," Meester said later on in the day at Fashion Rocks. When asked if she saw anything that she wanted for herself, Meester said she had her eye on one dress in particular: "There was this purple, long, jeweled-toned dress that was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen!"